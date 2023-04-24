Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'We have a duty of care to the region': University of Newcastle solar cell research team rejects overseas offers

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
April 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kardinia Energy chief executive Anthony Letmon addresses the business lunch in Newcastle. Picture supplied
Kardinia Energy chief executive Anthony Letmon addresses the business lunch in Newcastle. Picture supplied

The Newcastle makers of ground-breaking printed solar technology say they have knocked back takeover offers from the US and India which would have moved manufacturing overseas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.