Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Local trainers on the right track at Newcastle race meeting

By Gary Harley
Updated April 23 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Lees
Kris Lees

NEWCASTLE trainers won four of the eight races at Saturday's meeting on their home track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.