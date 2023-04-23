Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Lake Macquarie Coal-Ash Community Alliance demands emptying of Eraring ash dams

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
April 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Coal-ash Community Alliance is demanding a costed plan for emptying ash dams following Origin energy's announcement that it will start work on a battery storage facility at Eraring in the coming weeks.
The Coal-ash Community Alliance is demanding a costed plan for emptying ash dams following Origin energy's announcement that it will start work on a battery storage facility at Eraring in the coming weeks.

NEWS of a start date for Origin's battery storage facility at Eraring has prompted a reminder to stakeholders' of their obligation to ensure ash stores, old and new, are re-used.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.