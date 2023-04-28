Brick restoration raises property value Advertising Feature

TUCKPOINTING or repointing original, tired brickwork can have a dramatic impact on the visual appearance of a heritage home and adds considerably to the resale value of a property.

Heritage Brickwork Restorations specialises in restoration of brickwork (by tuckpointing or repointing) to heritage homes.

"The main benefits of tuckpointing or repointing your brickwork is reduced moisture and dampness ingress, increased structural integrity and the obvious dramatic visual improvement," says Mark Farley, managing director of Heritage Brickwork Restorations.

"Left unrepaired, deteriorated mortar can lead to expensive structural repairs and moisture problems within the home caused by water penetration through the exterior brickwork or simply movement in the brickwork itself."

Mark's main clients tend to represent people who have noticed the slow deterioration of their brickwork over many years.

He also deals with new purchasers of old homes within heritage suburbs who wish to give the old, tired brickwork a facelift.

"Often, the client realises brickwork represents the largest surface area of the home and that deteriorated brickwork can severely impact the value of their home.

"They might also have seen previous Heritage Brickwork Restorations of other homes within their area and realised the dramatic difference our services can make to the visual appearance of their own home.

"With tuckpointing in particular, the visual appearance of the brickwork can be restored to virtually as-new condition and this generally increases the value of the property considerably.

"At the very least, the increased resale value of the home often far exceeds the dollars outlaid to restore the brickwork."

Mark and his team service homeowners within the heritage precincts of the Newcastle, Maitland and Greater Hunter Valley areas.

"Our clients are generally residential homeowners of properties built between approximately 1880 and 1945 with original brickwork showing varying levels of decay, deterioration and discolouration to the brick mortar joints due to weather exposure, pollution and/or rising damp," Mark said.

To discuss which restoration process might best suit your home and arrange an obligation-free quotation, phone Mark Farley on 0404 577 327 or email mark@heritagetuckpointing.com.au.

