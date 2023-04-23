The Newcastle Jets need a miracle, but coach Arthur Papas isn't giving up

They don't just need to beat Sydney at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night, they would also need to do so by a considerable margin, given their goal differential (minus-13), compared to Wellington (minus-seven) and Sydney (minus-three). They would also need Sydney to lose in Brisbane (27 points) on Monday night and Wellington to lose their final-round clash against Macarthur at Campbelltown, while hoping that other results involving Brisbane, Western United (29) and Perth (28) fall in their favour.