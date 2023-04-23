Newcastle Herald
The Newcastle Jets need a miracle, but coach Arthur Papas isn't giving up

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 23 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 5:00pm
Arthur Papas. Picture by Marina Neil
IT will require the miracle of miracles, but Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas is not giving up on reaching the A-League finals after Saturday night's shattering 3-1 loss to arch-rivals Central Coast Mariners at McDonald Jones Stadium.

