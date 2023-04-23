One up, one down, for Newcastle Falcons against Hills Hornets

HILLS Hornets survived a late rally to pip Newcastle Falcons 70-69 in a heart-stopping NBL1 East men's game at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Sunday.
Repeating their one-point win in the corresponding game last year, the Hornets handed the Falcons their second straight loss, first at home, third overall this season, and avenged a humbling 104-77 loss at Hills three weeks earlier.
It was the ninth-placed Hornets' fourth straight victory after they had accounted for Norths 81-69 on the road on Saturday, improving their win-loss record to 4-4, while the Falcons (3-3) fell to 10th heading into a difficult home game against third-placed Sydney Comets (6-1) next Saturday night.
After a hot start, when they raced out to a 21-9 lead by quarter-time, the Falcons struggled at the offensive end for most of the game, shooting just 25 of 72 (34.7 per cent) from the field.
Newcastle trailed 68-62 heading into the final minute but three-pointers by Jaidyn Goodwin and Anthony Gaines either side of two missed free throws by Ben Kearins cut the Hornets' lead to 68-66 with 27.9 seconds left.
The Falcons almost forced a 24-second shot-clock violation but Goodwin lost the ball out of bounds forcing a behind-the-back pass up the floor trying to find Ryan Beisty in the open court.
From the in-bound, Beisty fouled Liam Moss to stop the clock and Moss, who won the Anzac Medal for his game-high 27 points, made two free throws with less than three seconds left for a 70-66 lead.
Matur Maluach (10 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals) connected with a three-point heave from inside Newcastle's half as time expired, trimming the final margin to a single point for a painful case of so close yet so far.
"We won every stat except the one that mattered," Falcons coach Peter Astley lamented.
"We shot the ball 72 times to their 58 but they made more of theirs and we didn't make enough of ours. We out-rebounded them [47-42], had less turnovers [17 against 20], we went to the foul line 21 times but we only made 11 of them, so 52 per cent at the line isn't good enough at this level.
"They slowed us down and got us into a grind and made us shoot it from outside, and we couldn't make enough shots, simple as that.
"That's a really tough loss for us and now we're 3-3 and back in the middle of the pack, so we've made things very tough on ourselves and now we've got to work our way out of it."
Gaines led the Falcons with 21 points and six rebounds and Beisty was all over the floor as usual, posting 10 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots.
But like most of his teammates, Beisty had a frustrating shooting night, making just one of eight from three-point range and four of 13 overall.
Newcastle extended their lead to 24-9 early in the second term with a Jakob Dorricott triple, but the Hornets hit back with an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 24-17. A Moss three-pointer with 3:09 on the clock made it 30-28 but the Falcons steadied to take a 38-32 advantage into half-time.
Hills took a 43-42 lead with a Jamie Munro three-pointer midway through the third quarter, then the Falcons hit back to lead 54-52 at the last break, but the Hornets dictated terms when it mattered.
In the women's game later on Sunday, American import Nicole Munger inspired Newcastle to an emphatic 74-51 victory over the Hornets in a much-needed response to their shock loss to Maitland the previous week.
Munger was a stand-out winner of the Anzac Medal with her second 20-20 double-double this season as the Falcons restricted the visitors to just 17 second-half points to register their second win against Hills in three weeks.
Newcastle led 39-34 at half-time but, led by Munger's 26 points, 20 rebounds, four assists and two steals, they blew the game open in the second half to improve their record to 5-1.
Kate Kingham (15 points, three rebounds), Abi Curtin (13 points, four rebounds, three steals), Rachael McGinniskin (eight points, three assists, three steals, two boards, two blocks) and Mykea Gray (six points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals) played vital support roles alongside Munger.
Filling in for head coach Martin McLean, assistant coach Kristy Bultitude had the luxury of using the final minutes to give development players Holly Keeble and Matilda Burns some valuable court time.
"We only won by 10 when we played them down there a few weeks ago, so our goal was to crank up our defence and not give them too many second chances off misses," Bultitude said.
"We wanted to push the margin out to 20, and we got it out to 30 there before we put the younger girls in, so it was nice to be able to give them a chance to play and give them that experience.
"Nicole did all the things we've come to expect, and Mykea had some nice touches and will come into it more for us as she plays more games and gets used to the Australian style of play."
The Falcons are back at home against Sydney Comets next Saturday night. The women will again play the later game, tipping off at 7:15pm, preceded by the men at 5pm.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.