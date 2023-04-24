Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes April 25 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 25 2023 - 4:30am
Carl Valerius with his sculpture of Bill the Bastard. Picture by Richard Briggs
IT was interesting to read in the Anzac Day supplement about Sandy, the only Australian war horse to return to Australia from overseas service during World War I ("Only one horse returned from Gallipoli", Newcastle Herald 22/4).

