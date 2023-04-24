THE NRL has to stand up and be counted regarding players having uncontained long hair. I heard that the Panthers player refuses to get it cut and refuses to contain it in any way. The governing body must now rule that long hair is considered an advantage, so the wearer must conform or not play. I think the player would be at the barber in a flash and cut this crap out of our game. It has already cost Newcastle a win against Penrith and I have no doubt that this ploy will be used again if the rules are not tightened.