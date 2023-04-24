IT was interesting to read in the Anzac Day supplement about Sandy, the only Australian war horse to return to Australia from overseas service during World War I ("Only one horse returned from Gallipoli", Newcastle Herald 22/4).
However the most famous WWI Australian war horse was "Bill the Bastard", a 730-kilogram horse so named because he was almost unridable, routinely ejecting would-be jockeys from the saddle (average time: 15 seconds), resulting in his use as an unmounted pack horse at Gallipoli.
He was almost unridable because, back in Egypt, he was tamed by Major Mick Shanahan, a former carpenter from Roma, Queensland who formed a special bond with Bill. Their most famous exploit was during the battle of Romani in August 1916, when they rescued four infantrymen who were pinned down by enemy fire behind a sand dune and facing certain death.
Mick pulled two of the soldiers up behind him and the other two put one foot in each stirrup, either side of Bill, who cantered almost half a mile to safety, now carrying about 380 kilograms of body weight plus their equipment.
Mick and Bill then rejoined the battle, however Mick was shot in the leg, later requiring amputation of part of the leg. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Order.
A lifesize bronze statue of Bill with Mick and the four infantrymen now stands on the main street of the NSW country town of Harden, birthplace of the Australian Light Horse, sculpted by my good mate Carl Valerius. Bill's story is told in the book by historian Roland Perry, appropriately titled Bill the Bastard. The book is still available and, apart from its historical significance, it's a rollicking good yarn.
HAROLD Kronholm (Short Takes, 21/4), is right to be concerned about materials going to landfill. The circular economy cannot come soon enough.
While solar panels do present a recycling challenge, so does everything we make. Australia already has several operating solar panel recyclers, and researchers at Deakin University have developed a new thermal and chemical technique to extract silicon from obsolete panels. Recyclable wind turbine blades are now being made in Denmark and old blades have been repurposed in playgrounds in the Netherlands, bike shelters in Denmark, and pedestrian bridges in Poland and Ireland. Where there's a will there's a way.
It would certainly be best if the Australian government adopted the European model which makes suppliers responsible for collection and recycling. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek announced last year the government will start regulating solar panel recycling. But the good news is, even after 25 years solar panels still work with about 80 per cent of their original efficiency.
GLEN Wilson ("$6 million is a lot of money", Letters, 18/4), a couple needn't have $6 million to be caught by Labor's new superannuation tax proposal. A couple might have $3 million between them and, if one partner dies, the other has to pay.
What about farms and family businesses where property is integral to the business? Farmers could be taxed on the unrealised value gains of their property, only to see the unrealised gain disappear in time of drought, forcing them to sell property. As with taxing fluctuating "paper profits" with shares, there's no refund when assets fall. The new tax would deter people from downsizing, further locking young people out of the housing market.
If it's fair to tax a $3 million balance, why is it unfair to tax a $2 million balance? It's the slippery slope effect. At what level is it unfair to be wealthy? The Greens, for instance, formally oppose "wealth inequality" and propose using the tax system to help eliminate it, presumably to make everybody equally wealthy.
FOR its fight against inflation, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will lose its control over interest rates. Its day-to-day operations will still be controlled by the RBA and its governor, but its board will be replaced by a committee of professional monetary policy economists on the cash rate.
At present the RBA board is largely composed of people who are politically important and enthusiastic, but in my opinion could be described as part-time amateurs.
RBA Governor, Philip Lowe, infamous for his bum-steer on interest rates keeping low until 2024, will tough it out until September, when his term is up.
Ten increases in interest rates have particularly hit recent home owner-borrowers and renters, who have had their rent upped by landlords who have passed on interest rate rises. Hopefully once the reforms have been implemented anti-inflationary monetary policy will also include quantitative, direct and qualitative controls to curb bank and non-bank lending.
On May 9 the federal treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver his first whole-year budget. It will need to be framed carefully.
Obviously to be consistent with RBA policy the federal budget should raise taxes to reduce disposable incomes and expenditure. But whose taxes, and how much? If the budget deficit rises, as is likely, will Mr Chalmers hope that the RBA bails him out by buying back government debt? The RBA did this at the height of the COVID recession to help pay for JobKeeper and JobSeeker.
What would be the world's reaction this time to the RBA taking these steps, known as quantitative easing? Would the Australian dollar be written down, and could Australia's terms of trade deteriorate like a banana republic?
THANKS and congratulations to the people of Hunter for their participation in the Hunter Memory Walk & Jog on March 26.
The event was a wonderful show of community spirit as 750 people walked, jogged and ran in support of people living with dementia, their families and carers.
To everyone who made this event a success - to the people who walked, ran, jogged, donated and volunteered - thank you. It would not have been possible without your support. An impressive $80,000 was raised, and these funds will now be put to good use as we provide invaluable support services, education and resources for those impacted by dementia Australia-wide.
There are more than 400,000 people of all ages living with some form of dementia in Australia. Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people living with dementia is expected to almost double in 30 years. Dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia and the leading cause of death of women.
If you were unable to participate, consider organising your own group or individual walk or jog, with a My Way event. More details can be found at memorywalk.com.au
SO Bar Petite, a little niche bar at the top end of town is not having its lease renewed. I wonder why? Could it be the whingers not happy with what little noise is emanating from this venue ('V8s 'nail in coffin' for bar', Newcastle Herald 21/4)? What a great little bar; it offered a beautiful setting for a quiet drink and a little music to round off the night. Yet another great venue closed down.
IN the discussion about The Voice to Parliament I have heard little talk of the moral obligation white Australia has for the First Nation people. We took their land, decimated their culture and even today they suffer disadvantages in education and health. The least we can do is give them a say in our political system. Those who oppose The Voice are questionably without conscience. We owe it to the first Australians to make amends. Is politics today devoid of ethics?
TONY Abbott declared Cardinal George Pell "a saint for our times". Why hasn't he said the same of Father Bob Maguire? Vale Father Bob, and rest in peace.
IT'S time that the auctioning of houses and units ended. Auctions simply inflate the cost of already over-priced dwellings.
THE NRL has to stand up and be counted regarding players having uncontained long hair. I heard that the Panthers player refuses to get it cut and refuses to contain it in any way. The governing body must now rule that long hair is considered an advantage, so the wearer must conform or not play. I think the player would be at the barber in a flash and cut this crap out of our game. It has already cost Newcastle a win against Penrith and I have no doubt that this ploy will be used again if the rules are not tightened.
I DO not agree with the explanation or meaning given to 'Winsome' which was listed as one of the 'most unusual names this year', ("Why parents reach for unusual names", Topics, 20/4), but I do agree that it is unusual. The first known usage of Winsome was before the 12th century. Winsome means 'having a charming and pleasing quality'. One could say 'a winsome smile' or perhaps 'a winsome mood', meaning cheerful. On a personal note, I'm pleased when I see 'winsome' in text and I often introduce myself as "Winsome, as in 'win some and lose some'! It is not 'A play on the traditional Winston'.
I COULDN'T believe it when I opened my Herald on Thursday and there wasn't another letter from Steve Barnett. There had been one in each of the previous four days. Why don't you just give him a weekly opinion column?
