How did the auction unfold? It started at $900,000 which was probably lower than I would have liked it to start. It crept up and just kept going, so there were 47 bids in total. The auction went on for about half an hour and it started slow. It slowed down a couple of times and a few people dropped out at around $1.2 million, which was probably around where I thought it might finish. There were four or five participating initially and then the others dropped out by $1.2 million and then there were just two. There were a couple of people that really wanted it though and they just kept on going. One of the bidders was online from Sydney and the other was a local guy who was there on-site. It was $10,000 bids up until about $1.15 million and then it was $5,000 bids so there were no big jumps. It was a slow crawl to the top.