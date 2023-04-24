When your alarm wakes you at the crack of dawn and you shiver at the thought of braving the brisk Autumn air on April 25, remember them.
As thousands head to Anzac Day services across Newcastle and the Hunter, Defence and local sub branches are reminding people of just how important the day is.
When Locksley Burns was asked what Anzac Day meant to him, the warrant officer for No.2 Squadron at RAAF Base Williamtown responded, "I don't think freedom in the life that we enjoy comes cheaply".
"Anzac Day to me, is about honouring and respecting and acknowledging, those that have come before us and indeed those currently serving," he said.
City of Newcastle RSL sub-branch president Ken Fayle said putting yourself out an hour or two for one morning a year was the respectful thing to do.
"I think there's a realisation that to do it one morning a year is really no great strain when you know what the diggers went through in World War One, World War Two and even the modern members of the ADF in Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan," he said.
"And yes we know you've got to get out of bed early and get the kids up but when the sun comes up and we see the sea of faces - there's nothing quite like it."
Mr Fayle said Novocastrians were largely supportive of Anzac Day and he was anticipating a crowd of around 50,000 following a two year pandemic-hiatus.
"This year the indication is, people are comfortable with how COVID is and are more inclined to come out in large numbers," he said.
He encouraged descendants of veterans to wear medals on their right-hand side and march on Tuesday.
Wangi Wangi RSL sub-branch president Lee Waters was expecting a large turnout at the Lake Macquarie service and said it was important to remember the past to go forward.
"I think it's as simple as all gave some, but some gave all," he said.
Members of RAAF Base Williamtown will be in attendance across Newcastle and the Hunter and Mr Burns said the atmosphere on base was unmatched.
"There's a lot going on and we really enjoy getting out and supporting the community especially post COVID," he said.
"It's good to be able to get out there being front and centre of the community, doing catafalque parties, marches - it's amazing."
