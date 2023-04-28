Hunter team excels at Academy Games Advertising Feature

HAS Boys won the UAA Hockey final in a hotly contested game, 2-1. Picture supplied

Close to 200 athletes, coaches and managers from the Hunter Academy of Sport (HAS) arrived in Wagga Wagga last weekend, among some of the state's finest young athletes for the 2023 Your Local Club Academy Games.

Hosted by the Southern Sports Academy (SSA), the event was held across various venues throughout Wagga Wagga from April 21-23.



The event ran for the second of three years in Wagga Wagga; HAS previously hosted in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

More than 1300 athletes and their families travelled from 11 regional academies throughout NSW to compete in the tournament.



HAS had major success over the weekend, with all of their squads showing a high level of talent and skill against strong opposition, as can be seen by their results below:

Basketball

Girls & Boys: A tough competition with a young squad saw the athletes show exceptional skill and perseverance throughout the three days of competition - a great all-round effort by the HAS athletes. All teams fought hard against tough competition, showcasing how hard they had trained. The girls finished in eighth place and the boys in fifth.

Cycling

Our cyclists juggled between road racing on Saturday and track racing on Sunday with the following results: Caitlin Rose placed third in the ITT U17 Girls, second in the road race and second in the Criterium; Hallie Boucher placed first in the ITT U19 Girls and Criterium and second in the Road Race, with Phoenix Julian placing second, first and second in the same races.

Golf

The HAS golfers faced fierce competition from Wagga Wagga Country Club and Tumut Golf Club. Emily Leong came first in the Girls Scratch and third in Girls Nett on the Saturday, and team HAS placed third in Division 2 in the Sunday teams tournament.

UAA Hockey

Girls: HAS placed eighth overall with very close games throughout the weekend.

Boys: HAS won a hotly contested final against CCAS, 2-1.

Indoor volleyball

HAS finished third in the Boys tournament and sixth and seventh in the Girls - facing tough competition across the three days.



Greater Bank Netball

Both Divisions 1 and 2 had a great weekend, playing hard and strong throughout the competition. Both teams had many notable wins, with Acacia Elers being named the MVP for Division 1 and Matilda Percival for Division 2.

Triathlon