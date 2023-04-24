Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's Ella Scaysbrook drives NSW to Australian Junior Interstate title

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
April 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Ella Scaysbrook was unbeaten in NSW's victory. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW
Newcastle's Ella Scaysbrook found her range with the putter to go through undefeated again and help NSW to another Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches title.

