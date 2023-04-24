Newcastle's Ella Scaysbrook drives NSW to Australian Junior Interstate title

Newcastle's Ella Scaysbrook found her range with the putter to go through undefeated again and help NSW to another Australian Junior Interstate Teams Matches title.
The 17-year-old from Wallsend's Macquarie College won her five matches at Ulverstone in Tasmania last week as NSW held on for a nail-biting victory in the mixed championship.
Toronto's Jake Riley was the state's skipper and also a star performer, recording just one loss, as NSW won with 5.5 points, ahead of Queensland (5.0) and Western Australia (4.5).
NSW claimed the first edition of the mixed format last year, when Scaysbrook also finished unbeaten. She was one of just three NSW members returning this year.
Sophie Eppelstun was also undefeated for NSW last week as the squad won the girls' division to set up the overall prize. Queensland won the boys' section.
"It was the opposite last year actually," said Scaysbrook, who is in her last year of junior competition.
"The boys kind of took us over the line. They won their section."
Scaysbrook, who plays for The Australian club in Sydney and practices at Newcastle, was 14th a week earlier at eight-over par in the Australian Junior Amateur at Tasmania Golf Club.
"I wasn't expecting to be undefeated again but I had a lot of confidence going into it," she said.
"I was putting it better than the week before. I had a bit of a rough week. I wasn't putting it bad but they just weren't dropping, but last week they did, which was good."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
