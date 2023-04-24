NPL: Adamstown striking in-form Weston at challenging time

For Adamstown coach Dave Rosewarne, the biggest challenge this NPL men's Northern NSW season was always going to be finding goalscorers.
And now with senior striker Dino Fajkovic sidelined, that task will become even harder when his side face in-form Weston at Adamstown Oval on Tuesday.
Rosebud have had just one win and a draw across their opening seven games but they have been competitive in many others. However, a league-worst record of six goals in attack has proven costly.
"We just can't score goals, that's our problem," Rosewarne said. "Goals change matches and we are creating enough opportunities in every game, and not just half chances, but chances you should score.
"I'm really happy with how we are progressing box to box, but it's what we do when we get in the attacking areas. We're not getting outplayed, I believe, but we're certainly not getting the rub of the green sometimes."
Adamstown lost some of their best young attackers in the off-season, which put even more responsibility on Fajkovic. Leg muscle injuries, though, have restricted his influence.
Rosewarne rested him for the 3-2 Australia Cup win over Kahibah last week and he will be given more time to overcome a calf issue.
"Dino is probably out for a couple of weeks," he said. "He's played one, missed one, but we probably need him to miss a couple of weeks and get himself where he needs to be. He can do a job at 60 per cent but we probably need him at 80 to 90."
Weston, meanwhile, shape as title contenders after four wins and a draw from six games under returning coach Kew Jaliens, who has brought in quality recruits.
"I think there's a lot of things that are gelling there that maybe haven't quite gelled in years past," Rosewarne said.
"I've always liked to watch Weston play and in some respects I think they have underperformed in the couple of years I've been coaching. I've always rated them as a semi-final type of team and I think this year they are starting to click. Maybe that's to do with a couple of the boys they've brought in or maybe a couple who are injury free for a change, like Cooper Buswell.
"Every game is a good challenge for us, but it will be another challenge to work out how we tactically approach it. They can play really exciting football if they want to, and they are quite physical as well.
"They are a strong squad, well coached and organised and they've got some interesting rotations and things that they do while they are playing, so it's how we manage that tactically to pick moments to try to press and win ball and not get exposed."
