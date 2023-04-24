Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Review

REVIEW: Gum Ball 2023 takes Dashville festival to its greatest heights

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
April 24 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BEFORE a chord was strum, the 17th Gum Ball promised to be the strongest edition since its audacious inception in 2005.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.