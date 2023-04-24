TODAY my occasional A to Z Wine series is at J, K and L, introducing the Spanish-Portuguese jaen, German kerner and Italian lagrein varieties that are rare in Australia.
Jaen is native to the western Iberian Peninsula, where Jaen is the capital of Spain's Andalusian province of Jaen
Kerner is a riesling-trollinger crossbreed developed in 1929 by scientist August Herold at Wrttemberg Region plant breeding station and now grown in South Australia's Eden Valley.
Lagrein is a highly regarded red variety native to northern Italy's Trentino Alto Adige Region and is gaining presence in Australia with about 40 growers.
Top producers include the Langhorne Creek Bremerton operation of Willson sisters winemaker Rebecca and marketer Lucy and the Adelaide Hills-based Architects of Wine and La Prova brands.
There is also Alan Cooper's Macedon Ranges Cobaw Ridge biodynamic vineyard and winery.
J is for JAEN
I've cheated a bit with my J for Jaen, a variety mostly known internationally as mencia. There are a handful of mencia growers in South Australia, with the first plantings being made in 2011 in the Oliver family's McLaren Vale Taranga vineyard and the first mencia release, a rosé, produced in 2014.
Oliver's Taranga mencia table reds followed in 2016 and today the Adelaide Hills La Linea and McLaren Vale Ministry of Clouds, Varney Wines and d'Arenberg brands all have mencia wines.
In typical Chester Osborne fashion the d'Arenberg wines are called Anthropocene Epoch Mencia, with Chester explaining that it relates to the post-1950s' time in which "humanity's overwhelming impact on the planet . . . is defined by nuclear tests, plastic pollution and carbon dioxide".
K is for KERNER
The only kerner in Australia and the Southern Hemisphere is in the Eden Valley Moculta vineyard of leading Barossa growers brothers Michael and Graeme Fechner.
They provide the fruit for the Chaffey Bros brand co-founded by Daniel Chaffey Hartwig, whose great-uncle Bill Chaffey established McLaren Vale's Seaview Wines and was a descendant of the Chaffey brothers, creators of Australia's Riverina and Riverland irrigation schemes.
L is for LAGREIN
Alan and Nelly Cooper have been the pioneers of lagrein in Australia, grafting some 1985 vines to it in 1993 and producing their first commercial vintage in 1998.
Their now-sold-out Cobaw Ridge 2019 Lagrein scored 96 points and was a top scorer in the Other Red Wines class in the 2023 Halliday Wine Companion.
WITH 14.5%-alcohol, inky purple hues and blackberry and caramel aromas, the d'Arenberg 2020 The Anthropocene Epoch Mencia has rich plumb front-palate flavour and middle-palate cassis, bramble jelly, licorice and mocha oak. The finish shows dusty tannins and it's at darenberg.com.au, the Osborn Rd, McLaren Vale, winery and bottle shops.
PRICE: $32.
DRINK WITH: osso bucco.
AGEING: nine years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
THE Kontrapunkt 2019 Museum Release Kerner is from a variety curiously a crossbreed of riesling and the red trollinger variety. It's green-tinted straw and shows aromatic lavender scents, crisp grapefruit front-palate flavour, middle-palate green apple, musk, anise and lime zest and a steely acid finish. Get it at chaffeybroswine.com.au.
PRICE: $35.
DRINK WITH: calamari.
AGEING: three years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
DENSE dark purple in the glass and with 14.5% alcohol and earthy aromas, this Langhorne Creek Bremerton 2020 Special Release Lagrein is great-value drinking. The front palate shows intense blackcurrant flavour, the middle palate Maraschino cherry, briar, spice and savoury oak and a finish of minty tannins.
PRICE: $26.
DRINK WITH: rare roast rack of lamb with red wine glaze.
AGEING: 10 years.
RATING: 5 stars
