Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Jaen (mencia), kerner and lagrein grape varieties embraced by Australian winegrowers

By John Lewis
Updated April 25 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top Langrein producers Bremerton owners, the Willson sisters. Marketer Lucy (left) and winemaker Rebecca.
Top Langrein producers Bremerton owners, the Willson sisters. Marketer Lucy (left) and winemaker Rebecca.

TODAY my occasional A to Z Wine series is at J, K and L, introducing the Spanish-Portuguese jaen, German kerner and Italian lagrein varieties that are rare in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.