Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Stockton house positioned one block from the beach listed for the first time in almost 45 years

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated April 27 2023 - 12:51pm, first published April 24 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A CLASSIC weatherboard home positioned one block from Stockton Beach has hit the market for the time in almost 45 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.