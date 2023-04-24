A CLASSIC weatherboard home positioned one block from Stockton Beach has hit the market for the time in almost 45 years.
The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on 439 square metres at 60 Newcastle Street is listed for sale with Dalton Partners' John Kerr.
The agent is guiding $925,000 to $995,000 for the property which includes an open-plan living area and an attached granny flat at the rear with a fourth bedroom with a kitchenette, living area and ensuite.
It also offers rear-lane access.
"It would appeal to a first-home buyer or anyone looking to renovate and extend," Mr Kerr said.
"It has that granny flat attached at the back which is also an added bonus."
The first open house inspection will be held on Saturday at 11.45am.
Stockton holds a median value of $1.04 million, according to CoreLogic.
Recent sales in the area include $2.66 million paid for a modern four-bedroom home overlooking the beach at 243 Michell Street in February and $2.3 million for another beachfront property 261 Mitchell Street earlier this month.
The record sale on Newcastle Street, Stockton is $1.46 million paid for a four-bedroom home on 1132 square metres at number 41 in December 2020.
"Stockton is a bit of a sleepy town but it is so accessible because you can jump on the ferry and head over to Newcastle and have dinner, or take your bike and head along the foreshore or the Fernleigh Track," the agent said.
"The location of this property is really something as it's so close to the beach."
Michelle, the daughter of the home's owner, Roy, said that her father was a proud resident of Stockton.
He spent his early years living in Stockton after emigrating from England in 1950 with his parents.
According to Michelle, Roy loved Stockton from the beginning and after a stint in the Navy, he returned home to find his parents had sold up and moved to New Lambton.
She said it was a "decision he never understood".
"He believed Stockton was the perfect place to live and vowed one day when he was finished travelling he would return to live in Stockton," Michelle said.
In December 1979, Roy purchased the house at 60 Newcastle Street for $41,500.
"Everyone in Stockton knew Dad as he caught up with locals on his daily walks and as he grew older he really appreciated the sense of community support that Stockton offered," she said.
"His wish was that the person that bought his home would come to appreciate and love Stockton as he did and the wonderful things that it had to offer like the beach, the breakwater, the closeness of the city via the ferry, the country town atmosphere and the wonderful neighbours that they would be living next to."
