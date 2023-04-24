A MAN accused of holding up one business in Hunter Street on Sunday and attempting to hold up another has been refused bail in Newcastle Local Court.
Jonathan Luke Hedley, 37, appeared in court on Monday charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and shoplifting.
He did not enter any pleas and was refused bail until his matter returns to court in June.
Police said they were called to a convenience store in Hunter Street about 11am on Sunday after reports a man had threatened a worker with a knife and stolen cash.
Investigators say the armed robbery was linked to another incident where a man attempted to rob another business on Hunter Street but was unsuccessful.
Following investigations, Mr Hedley was arrested on Wharf Road at Newcastle about 12.30pm on Sunday.
He was taken to Newcastle police station and charged.
Mr Hedley didn't apply for bail in court on Monday and the matter was adjourned until June 21.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
