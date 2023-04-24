A MID-century-inspired home completed less than four years ago is tipped to sell for upwards of $4.5 million when it goes to auction next month.
The property at 17 Kitchener Parade, The Hill has drawn strong interest from buyers in Newcastle and further afield with a dozen groups attending private inspections of the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home since it hit the market on Friday, according to Green St Property listing agent Peter Aloupis.
Positioned on a block spanning 672 square metres, Mr Alopuis said the property offered a rare opportunity to secure an almost brand-new home in a suburb that is predominately made up of older homes.
Price expectations for the property are around the mid $4 million range, according to the agent.
"It is rare to get 670 square metres of land in the city and the idea of getting a brand new house in this area just doesn't happen," Mr Aloupis said.
"A lot of properties on The Hill are quite small because they're older and because they're old, you typically don't get a pool in the yard so this one is a bit of a rarity in that sense."
The Hill has multiple residential sales that have topped $4 million.
The suburb record is $7 million paid for the historic property at 10 Barker Street on 1878 square metres in 2008 followed by 38 The Terrace (price undisclosed) in March this year, $5 million for a grand residence at 34 Brown Street in 2015, and $4,080,000 for a four-bedroom home on 607 square metres at 20 The Terrace in May 2021.
Architecturally designed by Vanessa Hedges of VMA and built by Bruce Keevers in 2019, the home at Kitchener Parade is a striking interpretation of mid-century design with its clean lines, minimalist interiors and open living spaces that connect to the outdoors.
It was both the size of the block and the location that appealed to the owners who purchased the property in 2016 and demolished the existing dwelling to make the way for their new home.
"We loved the fact that it is on an elevated position on a quiet street in The Hill, but still has an easy walk to and from Darby Street and the CBD, as well as close access to the beaches and parks in the area," the owner said.
"Kitchener Parade is amazing in that it is so close to the city but doesn't have the traffic and noise of the city.
"Being 672 square metres, there was plenty of space to create the home exactly how we wanted it."
At the heart of the home is the kitchen which includes a butler's pantry and adjoins the open-plan dining room.
The owners said they wanted the home to include multiple zones which allowed a great degree of flexibility in how those areas could be utilised.
Two of the bedrooms include ensuites, and a third contemporary bathroom services the remaining rooms, including the fourth bedroom which is currently used by the owners as a music room with a built-in kitchenette.
Outdoor living areas include the alfresco area which is positioned next to the saltwater pool, a courtyard and the rooftop terrace that captures elevated views across the city and the harbour.
"We wanted the house to wrap around the yard and pool, enhancing the privacy and usability of these outdoor areas," the owner said.
"We also wanted to make the most of its northerly side aspect to capture the winter sun and summer sea breezes."
The home has also been designed with eco-friendly principles in mind to passively heat or cool according to the season, with polished concrete floors providing thermal mass heating and cooling, while the use of louvred windows throughout the home captures the breeze.
Other features include built-in multi-zone Krix speakers with surround sound to the living and lounge room; electronic louvre windows in the dining and kitchen area; ducted air conditioning, solar panels, and 24 hour video intercom and security system with app and keyless entry.
Mr Aloupis said the design of the property offered a sense of privacy with the home nestled into the hill and the main roof line mirroring the slope of the block.
"For me, the biggest thing about this property is the privacy," Mr Aloupis said.
The property is set to go to auction on May 27 at 12 noon.
