Police put Anzac Day crowds on notice to show respect and common sense

POLICE will be out in force across the state in what they describe as a bid to ensure Anzac Day is commemorated appropriately.
Operation commander Assistant Commissioner Scott White launched the enforcement blitz on Monday alongside RSL NSW president Ray James and officials from the state government.
Specialist police from units including the public order and riot squad will be on hand, as well as licensing police.
Assistant Commissioner Whyte said police urged anyone marking Anzac Day to be respectful, sensible, and to take responsibility for themselves and others.
"Anzac Day is about honouring the brave men and women who served our country and who paid the ultimate sacrifice in fighting for our freedom," he said.
"Like all major events, we want people to enjoy Anzac Day in a safe and secure environment, without the fear of being subjected to anti-social behaviour or alcohol-related crime.
"Police are encouraging anyone planning to attend one of the many events across the state, to do so safely and in the spirit of camaraderie and mateship, to look out for one another."
