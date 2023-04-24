Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Knights' grand plans for junior rep teams paying dividends

By Robert Dillon
April 24 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myles Martin will captain the Knights in the SG Ball grand final on Saturday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Myles Martin will captain the Knights in the SG Ball grand final on Saturday. Picture by Simone De Peak

THE Newcastle Knights have a chance to win two junior representative titles in the same season for the first time in more than 30 years when their Harold Matthews and SG Ball teams contest their respective grand finals this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.