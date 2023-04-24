Newcastle RSL Sub-branch president Ken Fayle has been involved in Anzac Day ceremonies for more than 20 years, but still struggled to describe how he felt seeing tens of thousands rise before sunlight on April 25, 2023.
"It's awe inspiring," he said after the Anzac Day ceremony at Camp Shortland.
"There are so many young people here today, but then there's grandparents with their grandkids and that just makes you feel so good."
Mr Fayle said an estimated 45,000 people filled the lawns and surrounding areas to pay their respects at the Nobbys dawn service for Anzac Day.
Early risers were treated to a balmy morning as the sun rose over the beach.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes addressed the service, reflecting upon the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the strong connection between Newcastle and Defence forces and paying tribute to those who have served and their families.
Newcastle Legacy president Geoff Neil read the poem In Flanders Fields and passed the Anzac flame to St Francis Xavier's College student Daniel Smith, who accepted the torch on behalf of the youth of Newcastle and responded with the poem We Shall Keep the Faith.
Newcastle RSL Sub-branch president Ken Fayle read the Ataturk poem, before St Francis Xavier's College student Holly Muldoon delivered the Anzac dedication.
Master of Ceremonies Mike Rabbitt recited The Ode with Wharepouri McCully on behalf of the New Zealand and Maori Communities of Newcastle.
The epilogue was read by Terry Tynan, and prayers were also given by Christ Church Cathedral Dean Reverend Katherine Bowyer and Sacred Heart Cathedral rector Father John Lovell.
"We've moved things around for a number of reasons, just mainly presentation and I think it has worked well both visually here and on TV," Mr Fayle said.
While Mr Fayle said this will be his last year as convenor, he felt the day would be in good hands moving forward.
"Every year we say 'I'm not going to do that again, I'm buggered'.
"Then in a week, we'll go 'that was really good, let's do it again next year'.
"This is my last year as the convener of the Anzac Day Committee. I'm stepping back, I will stay in the background always giving people a hand but with the younger people coming through on the committee, we're very, very safe hands.
"I'd say that we're the best regional dawn service for Anzac Day anywhere in Australia, the support we get is just fantastic.
"I'm proud of what we've achieved. We had 1600 people here in 2000 and we thought that was pretty good. We averaged well over 50,000 pre-COVID and we're getting back to those numbers now, which I think speaks volumes for the community of Newcastle."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
