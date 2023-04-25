Barnett rallies to beat legend and claim maiden zone title

Newcastle Herald
Lawn Bowls: Terry Barnett rallies to beat NSW fall-of -famer Sam Laguzza to claim maiden zone title

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
April 25 2023 - 10:30am
Valentine's Terry Barnett secured his first Zone 2 title defeating, NSW Hall of Fame and Charlestown player Sam Laguzza, by a single shot 25-24 in the Senior Singles Final.

