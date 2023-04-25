Barnett rallies to beat legend and claim maiden zone title

Valentine's Terry Barnett secured his first Zone 2 title defeating, NSW Hall of Fame and Charlestown player Sam Laguzza, by a single shot 25-24 in the Senior Singles Final.
The win gave Valentine their fourth victory in the event since it began in 2005, but it was Barnett's first appearance in the final.
Laguzza led 11-5, 20-10 and 23-12 but it was at this stage that Barnett found form, scoring eight shots in three ends to trail 23-19. Laguzza added a single, but Barnett was not done and scored two singles and a two, and the collected the championship.
Barnett will join other zone champions at the State Championships in Illawarra starting, July 20.
** The two sections in the Grade 1 competition will play rounds five and six this weekend. In Saturday, section 1 runaway leaders Raymond Terrace (39.5) will host third-placed East Maitland (18), second-placed Soldiers Point (28) will travel to fourth-placed Belmont (12), while the two bottom sides, Charlestown (11.5) and Maitland City (11), will meet at Lambton.
On Sunday Charlestown host Belmont, Maitland welcome Terrace and Point travel to East Maitland.
In Section 2, third-placed Beresfield (28.5) host leaders Nelson Bay (38), second-placed Kurri (32) will have a visit from bottom-placed Valentine (2) and Cardiff (9) welcome Windale Gateshead (10.5). On Sunday, Beresfield continue a tough weekend when they host Kurri, Cardiff travels to Nelson Bay and Windale welcome Valentine.
Grades 2 to 7 will play round nine on Saturday afternoon and they will be battling for spots at the finals weekend on May 20-21, where Lambton will host grades 1 and 3, Nelson Bay will host grades 2 and 6, Beresfield grade 4, Raymond Terrace grade 5 and Valentine will host grade 7.
** The Zone 2 Junior title were contested at Raymond Terrace with the winners to contest the State Finals at Warilla from July 10.
Zoe Nicholls, Liam Pietraszek, Jordon Lean and Huxley Rowe won the Fours 18-16 over Mackenzie Wicks, Kyle Anderson, Ami Bromhead and Charlette Hayman. Lean and Nicholls won the pairs 17-15 over Wicks and Hayman, while Kyle Anderson was the Champion Singles player winning the final 21-19 over Nicholls.
** This afternoon at Lambton, the Division 3 final of the Club Challenge will be played between Soldiers Point and Beresfield at 12:30pm. The semi finals of Division 4 will also be played. Charlestown takeon Beresfield and Lowlands meet Aberdeen.
Last Wednesday, Soldiers Point did what many thought was impossible and defeated Raymond Terrace in the final of Division 1. The Jets won the pairs, while the Soldiers claimed the fours and in came down to a tie break in the triples, where Soldiers Point finished on top.
Division 2 was also a cliff hanger with Charlestown claiming the prize over Beresfield.
The Tigers lost the pairs in straight sets but they won the fours the same way before grabbing the triples in a tiebreak.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.