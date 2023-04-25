Newcastle Herald
Sail Port Stephens 2023 begins with 12-knot south-easterly breeze

April 25 2023 - 6:00pm
PERFECT sailing conditions under clear autumn skies set the tone for the opening day of Sail Port Stephens on April 24, with crews aboard the record fleet of 108 yachts enjoying some of the best and most scenic in-harbour racing on offer in Australia.

