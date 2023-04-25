There were some close calls but no paintwork scraped as Division 1 got away to a clean start, with Julian Bell's Beneteau 50 51st Project hitting the line with pace and finding clear air. The intricacies of racing on a waterway two-and-half times the size of Sydney Harbour with strong tidal flows and shifting winds is one of the great levellers in this popular regatta and ensured close action as spinnakers were deployed for the downwind leg to a mark in Salamander Bay.