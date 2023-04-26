There are still five more days of special events during Newcastle Food Month for April, offering a series of dinners, lunches and even breakfast matched with a stunning array of local wines and beverages.
It's an excellent opportunity to get out of your comfort zone and enjoy a unique experience at one of Newcastle's many fine restaurants.
More than 40 special dining experiences were scheduled during Newcastle Food Month at Newcastle venues. This is the final week of events.
April 27 Arno Deli Italian cheese and wine masterclass. Six cheeses, including some of Italy's lesser known wonders, matched with six Italian wines. 6pm-8.30pm. $140pp.
April 28 Signal Box. Four-course seafood-based degustation dinner created by executive chef Dan James. 6.30pm-9.30pm. $130pp
April 28 Local Connections University of Newcastle. Chef Alex Hunter's Edible Culture four-course Bush Foods dinner. 6pm-9pm. $90pp
April 29 Roundhouse at Crystalbrook Kingsley Heroes of the Hunter Long Lunch features top Hunter wines paired with a three-course meal, with a stunning view of the city. Noon-4pm, $149pp.
April 29 Neighbours on Market Street offers a "bottomless brunch with mimosa, rose, breakfast spritzes and expresso martinis and a brunch menu showcasing their signature dishes in mini form - smashed avo, bacon bruschetta, shakshuka, corn fritters and hot cakes. 9am-11am, 11.30am-1.30pm. $90pp
April 30 The Lucky Hotel Four-course lunch by chef Steve Scott paired with a range of beers from local brewers. There is a growing legion of Newcastle-made beers worth sampling. 130pm-4.30pm. $89pp
And if none of those events tickle your fancy or are too expensive for your budget, there are still more than venues covering a wide range of cuisine and locations offering the $25 Plate Dates that provide a food and drink match.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
