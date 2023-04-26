Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Food Month special events for the final days

Jim Kellar
Jim Kellar
April 26 2023 - 10:00pm
As part of Newcastle Food Month, chef Alex Hunter's Bush Foods dinner is on Friday night at Local Connections at the University of Newcastle.
There are still five more days of special events during Newcastle Food Month for April, offering a series of dinners, lunches and even breakfast matched with a stunning array of local wines and beverages.

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine.

