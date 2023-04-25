Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2023: Wellington or bust for Jets after Sydney deal play-off berth

Updated April 25 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 3:30pm
Defender Carl Jenkinson will miss the Jets' final-round clash with Sydney after he received a red card in the loss to the Central Coast. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Sydney FC have secured a place in the A-League finals, leaving the Newcastle Jets one miracle shot at claiming sixth spot - a task made even more difficult after confirmation that former Arsenal star Carl Jenkinson will miss the final round on suspension.

