Freedom to choose one's religion and to choose that for one's children comes with responsibility and accountability.

There was bad news recently for many of our teenagers and for the future of our country.



If you are same sex attracted, having a same sex relationship or having pre-marital heterosexual sex, then you need to downgrade your life and career expectations. No leadership aspirations or jobs for you.



Best leave that to the heterosexual monogamous Christians because you are clearly not suitable.



Don't take my word for it. The Presbyterian Church says so - and seemingly, the federal government and its alternative, aren't much more than a bit "uncomfortable" about it.

Here's what happened. The federal government is undertaking a review of discrimination against children in schools and has called for submissions.



Last week the Presbyterian church (which runs a number of faith-based "independent" schools) responded by arguing that it should be allowed to "exclude students from leadership positions" if they have the characteristics described above. "They would not be able to give appropriate Christian leadership in a . . . school which requires Christian modelling" they said.

The acting Prime Minister Richard Marles said while the government respected the views of people of faith, discriminating against children made him uncomfortable. Always worth listening to, National Party politician Barnaby Joyce added - "It's a messy one . . . parents have a right to say I have these values and I want the school to have these values and that's why I'm putting my hand in my pocket to pay money".



Freedom to take public money to educate children in values that run contrary to the broader societal views while being funded by that broader society is not, and never should be, acceptable.

In a first, I agree with him - sort of. The families who send their children to faith-based schools do indeed put their hands in their own pockets and in our society they are entitled to their values. But they also put their hands in your pockets and mine.



Additionally, freedom to choose one's religion and to choose that for one's children comes with responsibility and accountability. Freedom to take public money to educate children in values that run contrary to the broader societal views while being funded by that broader society is not, and never should be, acceptable.

Apologies for the statistics, but consider this. Almost $16,000 per student per year is paid to independent schools. In 2023, the NSW government has provided $500million for capital works at private schools - and the federal government has a capital grants program for them - to build facilities that the tax paying public does not own.

In 2021 43.9 per cent of Australians identified as Christian. Of those just 15 per cent attended church once a month. In 2017, 47 per cent of teenagers in years 10 to 12 across all schools reported having had sexual intercourse, while in 2019 approximately 11 per cent of people identified as LGBTQI+.

61.6% of Australian people agreed to same sex marriage. At the same time 71 per cent of people believed that gay people should have identical rights to everyone else and some ten years ago 79 per cent of us said a homosexual lifestyle was acceptable. Finally, in 2019, the ABS reported that four out of five couples cohabited before marriage.

Our country overwhelmingly disagrees with the position of the Presbyterian Church, but I am still willing to concede that if you want to accept their rules then you should feel free to do so. If you join any group, it is usually because it offers you some benefit or because it includes people with whom you share a common interest. You can expect rules of membership - things that you can and can't do once on the inside. You can probably also expect to pay some fee for your membership. But you cannot expect that those outside your club are obliged to follow your lead - much less to pay for your non-inclusive rules, services and facilities.

Of great concern to me are the serious psychological problems we know to be associated with discrimination against children on gender and sexual orientation grounds, while telling teenagers that God insists they refrain from something that nature is compelling them to do is fraught with disaster.

Finally, faith-based schools invariably foster numerous future leaders in our community - taking with them many of the attitudes and beliefs embedded in their education by religious authorities.



Leaving the majority of us with just conservative Christian leaders and without the talent of more than half of our young people sees us all diminished.

Peter Gogarty is a criminologist and manager of the University of Newcastle Justice Centre

IN THE NEWS:

WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.

Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.