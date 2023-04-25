Newcastle Herald property: Warners Bay developer snaps up site for $345k above reserve

A PROPERTY that was ripe for development at Warners Bay attracted a huge result at auction on Saturday, with the property selling $345,000 above its reserve.
The property at 40 Queens Street sold for $1.37 million under the hammer with listing agent Anthony Birt from Global Property Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
The auction drew 11 registered bidders which mostly comprised of developers who recognsied the potential of the property's large block size and location close to Warners Bay foreshore.
In other auction news, a home in a prized pocket of Merewether sold under the hammer for more than $2 million on Saturday.
The result was one of the highlights of auction activity across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie over the weekend.
There were 30 auctions across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending April 23, according to CoreLogic.
A beach house-inspired property has hit the market at Redhead, with the option to purchase the house fully furnished.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom double-storey house on 455 square metres at 20 Dodds Street is listed with a guide of $2.35 million to $2.45 million.
A property at Rathmines with two homes on four acres of private waterfront reserve is on the market and is tipped the break the suburb record.
Sarah Bennett from Belle Property is expecting the property at 21 Dorrington Road to fetch more than $2.5 million, which would smash the suburb record by at least $500,000.
"We are guiding over $2.5 million, so it could beat the suburb record," she said.
Fancy a drink?
A top floor apartment with a 500-bottle wine cellar has hit the market in Islington's Soque Warehouse Apartment complex.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom warehouse conversion at 342/14 Milford Street offers New York loft-inspired living across 225 metres of internal floor space.
The apartment is listed for sale with a guide of $1.3 million to $1.4 million.
If you love mid-century design, check out this property on the market at The Hill.
Completed less than four years ago, the four-bedroom home is tipped to sell for upwards of $4.5 million when it goes to auction next month.
Positioned on a block spanning 672 square metres, Mr Alopuis said the property offered a rare opportunity to secure an almost brand-new home in a suburb that is predominately made up of older homes.
A classic weatherboard home positioned one block from Stockton Beach has hit the market for the time in almost 45 years.
The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on 439 square metres at 60 Newcastle Street is listed for sale with Dalton Partners' John Kerr who is guiding $925,000 to $995,000 for the property.
The agent said the property offered plenty of potential as a renovation project.
This weekend's Real Estate View lift-out's House of the Week is a five-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 42 Albert Street, Speers Point listed with Anthony Di Nardo at Belle Property.
Boasting storybook charm located 250 metres from the lake's shoreline, contemporary updates seamlessly blend with charming original features including a fireplace, leadlight windows, high ceilings and fretwork.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
