Newcastle Herald property: Warners Bay developer snaps up site for $345k above reserve

By Jade Lazarevic
Updated April 28 2023 - 11:42am, first published April 25 2023 - 12:06pm
40 Queens Street, Warners Bay sold for $1.37 million at auction
A PROPERTY that was ripe for development at Warners Bay attracted a huge result at auction on Saturday, with the property selling $345,000 above its reserve.

