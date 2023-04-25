The atmosphere was nothing short of magic at Wangi Wangi's Anzac Day service on Tuesday morning as voices echoed throughout the small township of Lake Macquarie singing I am Australian.
It was a fitting tune sung by the local Stilling Street Singers, and rolled off the tongues of 3000 people who lined the streets surrounding the Wangi Wangi cenotaph on April 25.
"I think it's a hard song to sing not technically, but it puts a lump in your throat," Wangi Wangi RSL sub-branch president Leigh Warren said.
"It essentialises what Australia is."
Mr Warren said he was overwhelmed with the turnout and praised those who came out to pay their respects in the warm sun.
"We're a small community, but we have big hearts," he said.
"The public are wonderful, we had about one thousand who came here for the dawn service and didn't go home, they just stayed and the streets are packed."
Morisset's Tim Robertson brought his kids Liam, Louie and Ollie to experience the service.
"We thought it would be good to bring the kids over and introduce them to Anzac Day and show them what it's all about," he said.
Visiting family from Waratah West, Graham Carpenter and Denise Barnett have been coming to the Wangi service for three years.
"My family has been in the first, second and Korean war and I just come here out of respect," Mr Carpenter said.
"I had uncles in the Second World War and my three youngest children - their father was in the Second World War," Ms Barnett said.
Bolton Point resident, Caroline Smart said, the least she could do was take a small piece of time out of her morning on Anzac Day.
"Those who served gave a lot more for us," she said.
From seeing an F35-A jet fly nice and low over Watkins Road at 9.48am, to watching a convoy of military vehicles parade to the RSL, it was a morning of pride and reflection.
"Today we acknowledge and remember. It's a day of thanks and reflection of what a wonderful nation it is that we live in," Mr Warren said.
RAAF Group Captain Jason Dean made the commemoration address and explained how Anzac spirit has shone through times of distress in recent times.
"Qualities of camaraderie, courage, self-sacrifice and heroism are demonstrated without fail by Australian servicemen and women from one generation to the next," he said.
"Examples of Anzac spirit have shone through times of distress when Australians have banded together in natural disasters ... where those affected by hardship and those not affected provide support from raising money to providing feed relief.
"Today is not only about celebrating our military history, but a day to honour those people who have made Australia what is today - to celebrate the Australian spirit.
"I can see that you all being here today, the meaning of Anzac, the spirit of Anzac and the Australian legend still lives on. Lest we forget."
Following a laying of wreaths, the Ode of Remembrance, the Last Post and the Australian national anthem, veterans and other sub-branch members along with the public, retreated inside the club to enjoy an afternoon with mates and play a round of two-up.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.