Voices echo around the cenotaph at Wangi Wangi RSL sub-branch Anzac Day service

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:30pm
The atmosphere was nothing short of magic at Wangi Wangi's Anzac Day service on Tuesday morning as voices echoed throughout the small township of Lake Macquarie singing I am Australian.

