This means tackling the problem in two ways: first, by implementing solutions that enable us to utilise renewable energy 24/7, and second, by using infrastructure we already have and retrofitting existing power plants with renewable energy storage. The good news is that the answer for both already exists. Our team of Newcastle-based scientists have invented materials called Miscibility Gap Alloys (MGA), which are outwardly solid storage blocks and are capable of storing energy generated by renewable sources.