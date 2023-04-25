Adamstown answer call in fighting Anzac Day draw with Weston

Adamstown responded to calls to honour the club's Anzac Day tradition, holding out in-form Weston for a 2-2 draw on Tuesday at home.
Murray Peart, 17, was one of the stars for Adamstown, scoring a goal and setting up another on his starting debut, as Rosebud led twice before the Bears quickly bounced back.
The result lifted Adamstown a position to 10th in the NPL men's NNSW with five points in eight games, while Weston climbed a spot to third on 14 from seven.
Rosebud, who have hosted an Anzac Day NPL match in recent years, were ahead in the 13th minute when Ryan Rooke scored with a back-post finish off a ball across from Peart.
Adamstown had a penalty cry turned down in the 23rd minute before Weston equalised five minutes later through Aaron Niyonkuru.
Yuta Konagaya provided the ball to Niyonkuru, who beat defenders before firing his shot back across goalkeeper Nick Hartnett. The referee rejected calls for a handball by Niyonkuru in the lead up.
The hosts were in front again in the 40th minute when Peart, who scored two goals and earned the decisive penalty in the 3-2 Australia Cup win over Kahibah last week, pounced on a cut-back.
Their joy, however, was short-lived as the Bears hit back just seconds after the restart. Cooper Buswell chipped a ball to Connor Evans, who found the bottom corner of goal with his header.
The Bears piled on the pressure in the second half and went close to a winner in the 70th minute when Konagaya smashed a strike into the crossbar, but Adamstown held firm.
Coach Dave Rosewarne was pleased with the effort, especially considering the class of Weston and the loss of Dino Fajkovic, Charlie Naylor, Zac Griffin and Austin Howard through injury or illness.
"We were down a few troops and I can't ask much more of the boys who were out there," Rosewarne said.
"We had to scramble at times, which we knew we'd have to, but we still had our moments, even in the second half, to jag one.
"The fact that they just kept going and going for the 90 minutes was really pleasing.
"It was a good occasion and we just asked them to respect the Anzac tradition that we have here and honour that with an effort, and I think they did that today."
He said Peart was among his best, along with midfielder Mackenzie Alexander.
"He's going really well and we sort of had to throw him in today," he said of Peart.
"We have been a bit cautious with throwing him in too early to start games. He's always been good in that last 30 minutes with lots of energy when others are tiring, but he was fantastic today."
Weston coach Kew Jaliens said: "Although we could've played better I didn't think we played a bad game.
"We played good enough to have won the game. We created enough chances to score more goals. It was disappointing we made personal errors leading up to their goals but they were sharp enough to punish us for it.
"It was good that we kept playing and came back from being behind twice, but overall disappointed not to have won."
