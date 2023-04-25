Newcastle Herald
OneCrown Administrator Lee Shearer says she is concerned about the impact of government procrastination on Sandgate Cemetery operations

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
April 25 2023
Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

The administrator of the state's Crown Land cemeteries says operations at Sandgate Cemetery are being negatively impacted by procrastination over a proposal to merge public and Catholic cemetery boards.

