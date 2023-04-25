Drew Johnson.

Police are appealing for public help to find a man missing from the Wollongong area - who was last seen in the Hunter.

Drew Johnson, 27, was reported missing to officers from Wollongong Police District on April 22, as he has not been heard from since April 16.

He was last seen at Maitland Hospital on Metford Road on April 15, police said.

An investigation has commenced into his whereabouts and police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Johnson is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall, of medium build with brown eyes, short brown hair and a beard.

He lives in the Wollongong area however is known to frequent the Maitland area.

Anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Wollongong police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

