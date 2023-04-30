Naomi Dart wants to create worlds of sound and intimate new sound experiences in her community.
The classically trained cellist moved to Newcastle from Sydney 25 years ago to attend university. Since then, she's taught students and played cello at many events, but six years ago she started to get bored with her trajectory. She decided to explore community-based concepts.
"I thought of a lot of my classical music friends in Newcastle; there weren't a lot of performing opportunities. They would teach to make a living, but they wouldn't have any time to play music," Dart says.
"I wanted to create the old idea of chamber music where you have small ensembles in a lounge room setting, small and intimate. Lounge Sessions started as a way of getting smaller musicians to be able to play in a small yoga studio lounge room session."
She mentioned her Lounge Session idea to her yoga teacher, and he gave her the creative freedom to make it happen for low cost at his Mayfield Studio, Earthie.
"Someone opened up a door," she says.
Later, the yoga studio closed, but she wanted to keep creating music and intimacy. A cafe environment seemed like a good choice. She's now had day and evening events at venues such as Bank Corner, The Press Bookhouse, Momos and The Base in Newcastle West.
"It's mostly for singer-songwriters and folk musicians. There have been a few classical as well," Dart says.
"For a folk musician to be heard in a lot of venues is not so easy; it helps them to connect with their audiences."
An intimate setting makes a real difference as to how much people pay attention. It feels rude to talk, and the music is more attention grabbing. Events during the day were more family friendly and gave live music options to people who can't or don't' drink. It's better for people with disabilities.
"It means anyone can come and see live music," Dart says.
She's received council grants for her work and musicians are always paid. Some sessions are free. She's featured artists such as The Emerald Ruby, The Nano Symphony, Tanj, and As of Sky.
"So many times the audience, especially the first few times, people were like, 'I've never been able to talk to the musicians'. It was really personal. People would ask questions during the show, even the musicians would always say that people were listening," she says.
Last month, she ran a show at the Dungeon in Adamstown called Somatic Sound with Ekstasis Ensemble. This ensemble presented new compositions by local composers and artists. Dart's theory is they are more adventurous as composers when playing with others, learning what does and doesn't work. They can't learn this from books or computer midi sound.
"Four composers came to all rehearsals," Dart says of the night.
"They learnt so much. They all got to do edits on their music. One of the composers was a pain doctor, she talked about her experiences with people with deep depression and chronic pain.
"Jen Hankin (The Emerald Ruby) she did two pieces and that was to do with the endlessness, the hustle. There was a dancer who danced on her experiences with misophonia, sound sensitivity.
"There was an improvise dance group that danced on the spot."
Dart played as well, and learnt that organising and performing simultaneously is not as fun. She received good feedback on the night and wants to do it again in other parts of the region.
If that isn't enough, Dart also plays in Hidden Strings. It was a duo and is now a trio with a bass flautist and guitarist. Last year one of their gigs was at Lighthouse Arts Newcastle, and guests were encouraged to spread out and even lie down for their listening experience. Hidden Strings recently performed at Newcastle Fringe Festival, and their next gig is on Sunday morning at Ashtanga Yoga Newcastle.
"We sit down with an intention or a feeling, or a texture, or an idea of sorts, and we just start a conversation using our instruments. It's like a meditation for us as well. Nothing we do is planned," she says. "We are always listening really intensely and going on a journey."
To learn more about Dart's creative endeavours find the Lounge Sessions Newcastle, Hidden Strings Music and Cellist Naomi Dart on Facebook.
