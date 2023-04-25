A LUXURY beach house-inspired property has hit the market at Redhead, with the option to purchase the house fully furnished.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom double-storey house on 455 square metres at 20 Dodds Street is listed with a guide of $2.35 million to $2.45 million with Altitude Real Estate selling agent David Ayliffe.
"The owners have only been there for 18 months but they now unfortunately have to move to to a health issue," Mr Ayliffe said.
"They would prefer to sell the furniture with the house because the furniture is only 18 months old and was purchased from Nick Scali, so it is all high quality and really ties in with the theme of the home."
The 1960s-inspired beach house theme is consistent throughout the home, from the surfboard-shaped letterbox at the entrance to the coastal-inspired interiors.
Design features include the use of oversized windows, clean lines, slightly-sloped ceilings, louvred windows, screened-in patios and a strong connection with the outdoors.
Inside the home features a neutral colour palette and a vintage longboard on display in the open-plan living, dining and kitchen area which leads out to an alfresco area that offers ocean views and a fire pit.
Other features include a glassed-in heated saltwater pool and spa (which can be heated separately at different temperatures), a wine cellar and a lift for easy access to the top level.
"The lift is a good size and has recently been serviced," the agent said.
There are four bedrooms, including the master suite with a large ensuite with double vanity, a walk-in wardrobe and an adjoining study, with access to a deck.
A second bedroom also has a walk-in robe and ensuite.
"The home would suit somebody with teenagers because they could live downstairs and the laundry is big enough that it could be changed into a kitchenette if they wanted their own space," the agent said.
"It does offer lots of options."
In 2009, the home won the Master Builders Association award for best house under $1 million and best kitchen.
The kitchen includes stone benchtops, a glass splashback, Miele appliances and a butler's pantry.
"The butler's pantry is so large that the owners hardly even use the kitchen," the agent said.
"It's like a kitchen in itself."
Given the home's location just a short walk from Redhead Beach, there is also an outdoor shower to rinse off after a day at the beach.
"The house backs on to houses that front on to the beach, so you walk out to the rear lane and you are pretty much there on the sand," the agent said.
Other features include air conditioning, built-in speakers, rainwater tanks, solar panels, an alarm system, an integrated intercom with a camera and a double lock-up garage with rear-lane access.
The home was constructed by one of the previous owners in 2007 who bought an old house set across two blocks and built two houses side by side.
They sold one in 2013 and lived in the other before listing it for sale in 2019.
According to CoreLogic record, the property was last sold in April 2021 for $2 million.
The suburb record for a residential property in Redhead is $3,055,000 paid for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house on an elevated block with ocean views at 15 High Street in May 2022.
Recent notable sales in the suburb include a modern two-storey house at 31 Cowlishaw Street that sold for $2.25 million on April 18 and $2,272,200 for a luxury home at 45 Steel Street in March.
Last month, Redhead was listed among the top 10 suburbs with the highest growth in property prices across the region since the pandemic began.
According to a report from CoreLogic, Redhead came in at eighth place on the list after recording a growth of 39.8 per cent to hold a median value of $1,344,651.
That translates to an increase in value of $382,899 since March 2020.
"Redhead has a really strong community vibe," the agent said of the suburb's rise in demand.
"It has always been a sleepy town but like any coastal suburb in the last few years it is becoming more popular."
The house is open for inspection on Saturday, April 29 at 1.15pm.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.