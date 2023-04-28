A serene beachside lifestyle

4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
This modern coastal home has been renovated to perfection, and is set on a prized northeast-facing block.
Living just 1km from Merewether Beach can offer your family a fantastic lifestyle filled with sun, sand, and surf.
Inside, you'll find a private sanctuary spread across three levels, showcasing coastal elegance with high-end finishes and fixtures, including top-of-the-line appliances in both the main and ground floor kitchens.
Relax and unwind in the light-filled family room, which seamlessly connects to the deck and pool; creating a perfect indoor-outdoor flow for entertaining.
The ground level also features three bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the upper level is home to the master suite and main living areas.
Here, you can enjoy refreshing sea breezes, city views, and even catch a glimpse of the ocean.
Other highlights of this property include a double garage, a versatile home office/gym, and a third bathroom.
The grounds have been beautifully landscaped, adding to the overall ambiance of this stunning coastal home.
With its world-renowned surf breaks and ocean baths, your family can enjoy countless days spent playing in the waves, swimming, and soaking up the sun.
In addition, the seaside bars, cafes, and restaurants provide plenty of options for dining out and enjoying the relaxed coastal atmosphere.
With its laid-back lifestyle and endless opportunities for outdoor fun, living near Merewether Beach is the perfect way to experience the best of coastal living.
