The different breeds of horses used in horse racing

This is sponsored content for Ladbrokes.



Horse racing is a popular betting sport that has been enjoyed for centuries. It's an exhilarating event where thoroughbred horses gallop at high speed, racing toward the finish line. Millions of people worldwide follow horse racing events, placing bets on their favoured contenders to strike it rich. Knowing the different breeds of horses used in horse racing can give one an advantage over others.

If you're looking to get involved in the exciting and thrilling world of horse racing, this blog post is perfect for you! We'll discuss some of the most sought-after equine breeds used by jockeys around the globe.

What is horse racing?

Before we delve deeper into the popular horse breeds used in racing, let's start by briefly discussing what horse racing is. Horse racing is a competitive sport that dates back centuries and involves horses of various breeds running against each other to be the fastest across a set distance.

In some cases, they may also race around certain obstacles, such as fences and hurdles. Horse races are either flat races, meaning competitors run on a flat track, or steeplechase races, where horses must jump over various obstacles.

From racing to show jumping, these are some of the most sought-after horse breeds for competitive and recreational riders alike:

Thoroughbreds

Endowed with remarkable velocity and might, Thoroughbreds are the premier breed for competitive racing. Emerging in England during the 18th century, these steeds have captivated international audiences with their capacity to sprint up to 40 miles per hour! As a result of this unique capability, they remain an admired choice amongst horse racing devotees everywhere.

Arabians

Arabians are another popular breed of horse used in competitive racing. Bred in the Middle East, these horses have been described as "magnificent creatures" with grace and beauty. Arabians are renowned for their incredible speed, as they can gallop up to 60 miles per hour.



However, it is not solely this that makes them such esteemed racehorses - they possess other valuable traits too! Their endurance and loyalty also make them a popular choice amongst horse racing fans.

The breed has a distinct physical appearance, characterised by a dished profile, arched neck, and a high tail carriage. Famous Arabian races include the King's Cup, Dubai Golden Shaheen, and Kahayla Classic, with famous horses like Bask and Raseyn.

Standardbreds

Deriving from the United States in the late 1800s, The Standardbred is a common breed that has been used to further propel horse racing into its modern-day form. Standardbred horses have a powerful and muscular build, making them well-suited for harness racing.

Harness racing involves the horse pulling a sulky or cart with a driver rather than carrying a jockey on their back. Well-known Standardbred races include the Hambletonian Stakes, Little Brown Jug, and Breeders Crown, with famous horses such as Niatross, Cam Fella, and Art Major.

Quarter Horse

Over four centuries ago in the United States, the Quarter Horse was born for its notable capacity to accelerate quickly over a quarter-mile race. Evolutionary mastery has enabled this breed to sprint at remarkable velocities, thus earning it a well-deserved title. The Quarter Horse is known for its speed, strength, and docile nature.

The breed's versatility allows it to excel in sprint and shorter-distance races like the All-American Futurity and Remington Park Futurity. Popular quarter horses include Easy Jet, Corona Cartel, and Dash For Cash.

Impact of horse breed on racing outcome

Different horse breeds have varying physical characteristics and endurance levels that can impact racing outcomes. Thoroughbred horses' lean physique and high metabolism make them well-suited for racing middle to long distances, while the Standardbred's powerful build and strong legs make it well-suited for harness racing.

The Quarter Horse's muscular physique and sprinting capabilities make it perfect for shorter-distance races, while the Arabian's endurance and speed make it suitable for long-distance races.

From Standardbreds to Arabians, Quarter Horses to Thoroughbreds - there is an impressive selection of breeds that are adored by horse racing enthusiasts around the world. Despite their varying qualities and attributes, these beautiful beasts all have one thing in common: they possess exceptional speed, strength, and stamina, which make them ideal participants on the racetrack.

Ultimately, the ideal breed can be a major advantage when it comes to being victorious at races. By diligently selecting a horse with the right characteristics, you will optimise your chances of cashing in on winnings at the racetrack.

Conclusion