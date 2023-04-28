3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
This is a rare opportunity to enjoy all the pleasures of harbourside living from a lower-level apartment.
Here you can enjoy the immediacy of the yachts, marina, and harbour with the privacy that a large verandah and podium position affords.
One of just forty-two apartments in the Marina Apartments the east/northeast orientation is the perfect aspect to capture cooling breezes.
There is security car parking for two vehicles plus storage and a short walk to the transport interchange and light rail. An abundance of exercise alternatives on your doorstep. Walk, jog or ride to Nobbys, follow Throsby Creek, or venture to Carrington and beyond.
A must for those seeking the inner city harbour lifestyle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.