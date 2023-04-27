Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Maitland Magpies play waiting game for strike weapon Sophie Stapleford in NPLW NNSW: 2023

By Renee Valentine
April 27 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Stapleford, right, in action for Maitland last season. Picture by Marina Neil
Sophie Stapleford, right, in action for Maitland last season. Picture by Marina Neil

Captain Sophie Stapleford has returned to training with Maitland and is expected to make her first appearance of the NPLW Northern NSW season against leaders Newcastle Olympic in round nine on May 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.