TYSON Frizell won't be knocking down Brad Fittler's door to get a start for NSW, but the Knights forward is ready to answer the Blues coach's call.
The enduring back-rower, who is in cracking form on the back of his first full pre-season in years, isn't the type to shout his interest in being picked in a rep team from the rooftops.
But asked whether he'd like to be back in the Origin arena, where he has made 14 appearances for the Blues, Frizell said he was ready and willing if called upon.
"I'd never say no, that's for sure," he said.
"Like always, you try and play as well as possible for your club and get yourselves in a position at the top of the table, and representative footy comes along with that.
"It's not in the forefront of my mind, but it's definitely in the back of my mind that - you never know, you might get an opportunity."
One of Newcastle's more softly-spoken players, it's no surprise to hear Frizell fairly coy about his Origin chances.
But with Penrith forward Liam Martin battling a hamstring injury, the 224-game NRL warhorse could be a genuine option for NSW.
Frizell last played Origin in 2020, but was part of the Blues' 2018-19 series victories. Last year, along with Knights prop Jacob Saifiti - he was picked in an extended squad for Origin I that didn't initially detail who would play. But within the space of about a day, and only after the squad gathered in Coogee, was it revealed that both Newcastle players were merely reserves for the game.
The selection quagmire, however, hasn't deterred Frizell's interest in representing his state.
"If that opportunity comes, I'd love to be back in that arena," he said.
"I don't want to be hanging up the boots just yet.
"But I'll try and play my best footy and if that opportunity comes, I'll be ready."
Along with the Saifiti brothers, and Queensland duo Dane Gagai and Kalyn Ponga, Frizell will only have three more games to press his claims for selection.
Origin I is on May 31, but after Newcastle play the Eels in Parramatta on Friday night, they have a bye during Magic Round. They then take on Gold Coast at home (May 14) before the Sharks away (May 20), after which the state teams will be selected.
For now, Frizell is focused on helping Newcastle avoid a third-straight loss on Friday.
"We're coming off back to back losses and it's a must-win for us," he said.
"Leading into a bye, we want to build some momentum and you could say it's a four-point match.
"It's a tough game, [they were] in the grand final last year and a top-four side."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
