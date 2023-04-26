Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes April 27 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 27 2023 - 4:30am
Real problems with Hamilton South's social housing aren't street level
THE problems and suggested solutions for Hamilton South aired in this paper remind me of the old saying "We had to destroy the village to save it", ("Estate of despair", Newcastle Herald 21/4). The problems of public housing have well known causes and simply "redeveloping" the suburb at great expense does nothing to address them.

