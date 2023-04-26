Real problems with Hamilton South's social housing aren't street level

First, governments have run down the stock of housing to such a degree that only the most desperate cases can beat the years-long queue of people who need an affordable home. I believe the Housing Commission used to make a profit as many tenants improved their lives, increasing their income and therefore the rent they paid. Now I believe most tenants are not employable, many reportedly with mental conditions, so rental income remains at rock bottom and there is no money for new stock or even basic maintenance. This, we are told, is "economic rationalism".

