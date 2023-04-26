Real problems with Hamilton South's social housing aren't street level

THE problems and suggested solutions for Hamilton South aired in this paper remind me of the old saying "We had to destroy the village to save it", ("Estate of despair", Newcastle Herald 21/4). The problems of public housing have well known causes and simply "redeveloping" the suburb at great expense does nothing to address them.
First, governments have run down the stock of housing to such a degree that only the most desperate cases can beat the years-long queue of people who need an affordable home. I believe the Housing Commission used to make a profit as many tenants improved their lives, increasing their income and therefore the rent they paid. Now I believe most tenants are not employable, many reportedly with mental conditions, so rental income remains at rock bottom and there is no money for new stock or even basic maintenance. This, we are told, is "economic rationalism".
The complaints constantly mention illicit drugs but no-one joins the dots between prohibition and criminal-controlled drug supply, which depends on a self-financing dealer chain. This is unregulated and with no legal redress to resolve disputes. I think this creates most of the violence we see in crime hot spots like southwest Sydney.
It's Al Capone all over again, which taught us that a regulated alcohol supply, for all its problems, is better than tommy-gun battles in the streets. We can't arrest our way out of this. Decriminalisation or regulated legalisation is the sane way forward.
I AM not sure to whom I should attribute the statement regarding the Newcastle Basketball $30 million regional basketball stadium plan, which was moved from Lake Macquarie to Newcastle. In a recent story, the new site is described as having great public transport links ("New home for hoops", Herald, 22/3).
I vehemently disagree.
There is only one bus that runs past the nearest stop, Young and Turton roads, and that is on route 27, which mostly has one bus an hour. Perhaps there was some confusion with the current Broadmeadow Basketball Stadium, which has many bus and train routes within a short walk.
It is thought by many that stadium should be rebuilt, with adequate multi-storey parking, for use as this regional stadium.
THE comments in Monday's letters that cast doubts on our shift to clean energy missed the point, ("Green power isn't all sunshine", Letters, 24/4). We simply can't supply enough energy of any type; clean or dirty, to meet the ever-growing demand of an economy fixated on growth.
What is worse, governments have failed to factor in the impact of extreme weather events where high winds will knock down power lines, high temperatures will burn out electrical equipment as well as overloading supply as residents turn on air conditioning in badly designed suburbs that become hot houses in summer.
If anyone still harbours faith in nuclear or coal-fired plants, disillusionment awaits as they are so highly dependent on water that output has to be cut in times of drought.
LIKE Garry Linnell. ("No nation deserves so many tiny graves", Herald 22/4), I see no need at all for an Aboriginal Voice to Parliament. Holding a referendum on this will in my view only produce a divisive outcome, regardless of whether it is won or lost.
As such a referendum could cost up to $300 million, wouldn't this money be better spent on Aboriginal health, education and social welfare services, and employment opportunities? As Aboriginal people are already Australian citizens, we should ensure that they're able to enjoy the same constitutional rights as the rest of us.
I believe that Indigenous and other Australians already have the capacity to live and work together in making our nation greater for all without enshrining an Aboriginal Voice to Parliament.
I MARVEL at the number of self-appointed constitutional lawyers who continually contribute to these columns proposing a "no" vote. Some claim the First Nations people are already getting justice.
I wonder if they ever consider how if the Crown law which is considered satisfactory was directed at them in the same way, what would happen to them.
If they bought a motor car previously stolen, they would have to return it to the rightful owner without compensation. The First Nations people have not asked for the Crown to meet the same justice system. If they did, your valuable real estate might be at risk under Crown law. Think about that.
Oh, the poor wives and children of these self-centred blokes. How they must suffer at the dinner table.
WARREN Dean, you should re-read my letter regarding The Voice, ("Build an argument, not an opinion", Letters, 22/4). Nowhere in that letter did I deny the facts surrounding The Voice. In fact I didn't try to promote either argument. I simply pointed out that everyone should base their vote in the referendum on a clear understanding of the facts and that the government has an obligation to fund both sides of the argument.
My opinion that the Prime Minister's acknowledgement of First Nations people was to obtain a pat on the back is based on his decision to reject funding to both sides of the argument, denying voters the opportunity to have free and open discussion. I think this brings into question whether the move is altruistic or otherwise.
It is a fair request that every voter has access to all the facts, both pro and con, and votes how they see fit based on that, not their political leanings. If that's politicking, I'm guilty. Your letter does, however, I think support my observation that the proponents of the "yes" vote are prone to resorting to personal attacks to get their point across.
TO frame people who don't agree with a drag queen reading to children in Newcastle Library as "hateful", ("Show to go on 'in the face of hate'", Herald, 22/4), in my opinion fails to acknowledge their points.
Drag shows are traditionally adult-only entertainment. In my opinion, when we expose children to sexual concepts, we blur the boundaries between adults and children, and we risk normalising the sexualisation of children.
I think drag queens make dubious role models for children. They frequently reduce women to hyper-sexualised, big-breasted, big-haired bimbos. Concerns have been raised in parts of the drag scene itself, with American drag queen Kitty Demure releasing a video urging parents not to take children to these events.
Demure said "I have no idea why you want drag queens to read books to your children. Would you want a stripper or porn star to influence your child? It makes no sense at all". Indeed.
IT was another disappointing weekend for Newcastle Jets and Knights supporters. Maybe one day we'll have a team that will reward the loyalty of the ever-suffering fans.
NICE to see our one-man team is back to its losing ways. I wonder how our marvellous Knights board would handle and afford the glory team of yesteryear. Those boys went to play for us, sometimes in not very good shape and actually won most of their games. If our present team is worth the dollars they are paid, then those gladiators were certainly short changed.
THE ABC should have to fund itself like commercial channels through advertising. It's the perfect platform for advertising incontinence pads, bingo pencils, blue rinse hair products, denture care, mobility aids, haemorrhoid cream and funerals.
MY age, 86 years old, will not let me see the end of this AGW farce, but can someone tell me how the railways, industry and night time televised sport can function from DC batteries when AC power production ceases.
REGARDING Paul Duggan's letter in reference to Jasmine Stuart stopping the coal trains, (Short Takes, 24/4). I'm still trying to understand the relationship between stopping coal trains and Australia Post. I figure he means the mail-like coal trains always get through, may be delayed sometimes, but rain, hail or shine and lefty do-gooders; mail and coal trains always get through.
FOR generations people have died to end wars. Let us live to maintain the peace that they have bought us, and so prevent wars. Lest we forget ('Salute to service', Newcastle Herald 25/4).
STONE the crows, Federal Opposition Coalition Leader Mr Dutton has installed Jacinta Nampijinpa Price as Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians. In my opinion Senator Price has become a windbag of tripe, sprouting confusion and division for a "no" vote for The Voice, appeasing the right-wing of the Coalition Party for the upcoming referendum when a "yes" would unite us.
THERE are many reasons why I believe an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice should not be put into our Constitution. Firstly it introduces into the Constitution a right on the basis of race. This is quite contrary to the notion of equality of citizenship within the Constitution for all Australians. Secondly it means determining who is an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and who is not. In my opinion this is already a problem, let alone how difficult it would likely be in another 100 or 200 years.
