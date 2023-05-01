Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

McAlister Kemp to perform at the 715

May 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McAlister Kemp will perform after the last race at the Ladbrokes 715 on May 6. Picture supplied
McAlister Kemp will perform after the last race at the Ladbrokes 715 on May 6. Picture supplied

It's one of those immortal lines from a movie. "We're putting the band back together," and just like Jake and Elwood Blues did, so too have Drew McAlister and Troy Kemp.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.