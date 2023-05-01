McAlister Kemp to perform at the 715

It's one of those immortal lines from a movie. "We're putting the band back together," and just like Jake and Elwood Blues did, so too have Drew McAlister and Troy Kemp.
After seven years pursuing their solo careers, Drew and Troy reformed late last year as McAlister Kemp, one of Australia's most successful country acts.
Now they will be performing in their home town of Newcastle at The Gardens racetrack, on the Ladbrokes 715 grand final night, May 6.
McAlister Kemp had breakout success with their debut album All Kinds of Tough in 2010, and subsequent albums Country Proud in 2012 and Harder To Tame in 2014, and at the time they were one of the highest selling and most popular touring acts in Australian country music.
As solo artists Drew and Troy enjoyed hit singles, awards and touring, but while living on opposite sides of the world, they wrote songs on Zoom sessions during the pandemic and eventually recorded their first album in seven years, We Roll On.
"It's a real coup for us to have secured such a high-profile act as McAlister Kemp to perform on a night when we stage our second biggest race of the year, the $500,000 to the winner, Ladbrokes 715," GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay said.
"It will be icing on what will the complete night of entertainment."
McAlister Kemp will perform after the last race on May 6, with another local band, Auldberry, on track to entertain patrons throughout the evening.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
