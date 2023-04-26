Coach Niko Papaspiropoulos is confident Charlestown will learn from consecutive losses to Broadmeadow and Newcastle Olympic.
The latter two have overtaken the early-season pace-setters, who won their first five games before succumbing to Magic (3-1) then Olympic (2-0).
Olympic, who have a game in hand, and Magic both have 16 points while Azzurri are on 15.
Papaspiropoulos is not hitting the panic button as they eye another tough match-up with fourth-placed Maitland (12) on Sunday, but does want a reaction.
"We've just got to learn from that and make sure we're better in key moments or patches where we are in rhythm and have momentum to take advantage of," Papaspiropoulos said.
"That's what's probably let us down in the last two games, and then just trying to be consistent for the 90 minutes.
"Obviously, it's disappointing to not get a win but I've got no worry about the girls or the squad that we have. I'm confident in them and we'll definitely be able to find solutions."
Azzurri replaced perennial performers Merewether in the premier competition last year, finishing third before making a semi-final exit. They are keen to improve on that effort this campaign.
"We've played the seven rounds now so we've had a look at everyone, but I think it's more we've had a good chance to see how we're doing and what bits and pieces need addressing most to start the next round," Papaspiropoulos said.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.