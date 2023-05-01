Greyhound news from around the NSW regions

The Ladbrokes 715 is one of the jewels on the Greyhound Racing NSW calendar.
GRNSW are very pleased to announce the event will now reach a huge new audience after an agreement was reached with Racing.com to televise the race meeting on May 6.
The broadcast - to be headed by GRNSW's Mark Duclos and Tim Newbold - will commence from The Gardens in Newcastle at 5.30pm and run through until after the final event on the program, the world's richest staying event, the $500,000-to-the-winner Ladbrokes 715.
This will mean the showcase coverage of the meeting will be available to subscription viewers of Foxtel and Kayo, and even more importantly, to everyone on digital channels 68 and 78.
Further enhancing this new partnership, a 30-minute preview show will also be screened on Racing.com a few days prior on Wednesday May 3.
It has been a race that has produced some promising sprinters, and David Smith's regally bred greyhound Tarawi Rocky is the latest to claim the Group 3 Ladbrokes Nowra Puppy Classic with a brilliant all-the-way win on April 22.
The $40,000 prize doubled Tarawi Rocky's career earnings, and improved his record to 12 wins and 15 placings from 36 starts.
Tarawi Rocky is owned by Lorraine Atchison, and the blueblood offspring of Fernando Bale and multiple group race finalist Miss Splendamiro.
One year after he wowed the crowd at The Gardens on 715 night - and had punters dancing trackside at the Country Classic in Dubbo - Shannon Noll is to be the headline act at Coonamble where he will perform at the club's iconic October long weekend carnival.
The Coonamble Carnival is on the bucket list of many in the sport with a feast of racing across the Friday, Saturday and Monday on the first weekend in October.
After a hiatus from racing of 18 months, the redeveloped racetrack at Muswellbrook staged an historic first TAB meeting on April 16.
In front of a crowd of around 800, the day was a resounding success with family activities and entertainment from the band Hurricane Fall, the perfect sidelight to a great 12-race card.
The honour of first winner on the track went to the Dale Leard-trained Krypto Curly.
In front of a huge group of family, friends and supporters adorned in supportive t-shirts, the John Thomas-trained Reel 'Em Bluey took out the Group 3 Taree Cup on April 19.
Reel 'Em Bluey drove through to lead on the first turn and from there it was only a matter of margins and times, winning the $25,000 event by seven and a quarter lengths in a time of 30.80s.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
