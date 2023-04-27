A MUSICAL that uses rock songs to bring out the lives and relationships of young Australian men who fought in the Vietnam War between 1955 and 1975 might seem unlikely to be a theatre hit.
But the success of Rolling Thunder Vietnam, which premiered at the Brisbane venue of Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) in 2014 and subsequently toured to all the other mainland capital cities and regional venues including Newcastle's Civic Theatre, has led to a new national tour this year.
Rolling Thunder Vietnam will have performances at the Civic on Friday, May 12, at 7.30pm, and Saturday, May 13, at 2pm and 7.30pm.
And it will be interesting to see what the Newcastle reception will be this time, as the finale of the opening session at the Civic on that occasion received a 10-minute standing ovation from the audience.
The show is also likely to have many of the 2014 watchers eager to see the show again as it has an original cast member, Tom Oliver, reprising his role as a country soldier, Johnny, who is a young larrikin, with Oliver recently noting that it is "a glorious show, on so many levels".
Interestingly, the Vietnam War was the first at which television teams were allowed to be present for a lot of time, with much colourful imagery captured. So bright scenery from that television imagery is used across four backgrounds throughout the show. And the accompanying music is drawn from soundtracks from the era played by iconic Australian musicians.
Rolling Thunder Vietnam has a small cast.
Britannie Shipway is Johnny's girlfriend Sarah, a loyal and loving country girl who becomes an anti-war protester. Jerrod Smith portrays a duty-bound and crusading American marine, Thomas. Christian Charisiou is a conscripted Australian soldier, Andy. And Imogen Moore and Sam Richardson perform a range of pivotal supporting roles.
The actors have individually played a wide variety of roles in shows such as The Rocky Horror Show, Frozen the Musical, Muriel's Wedding and Next to Normal.
The show was written by Bryce Hallett, a creative consultant, journalist, and copywriter who studied at the University of Newcastle and received a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Diploma in Education, English, and History. And he gave the musical, which has often been referred to as "an Australian concert drama", the subtitle Songs That Defined A Generation.
The current production has the same director, David Berthold, and musical director, Chong Lim, with a band accompanying the performers.
Rolling Thunder Vietnam features epic and lyrical songs by Steppenwolf, The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Curtis Mayfield, Gladys Knight, Billy Thorpe, Edwin Starr and Paul Simon, including Magic Carpet Ride, Fortunate Son, The Letter, Black Magic Woman, Help Me Make it Through the Night, War, People Get Ready, Killing Me Softly With His Song and Bridge Over Troubled Water.
The musical's title was drawn from Operation Rolling Thunder, a sustained aerial bombardment campaign conducted by a United States Air Division, the U.S. Navy and the Republic of Vietnam Air Force against the Communist North Vietnam which labelled itself the Democratic Republic of Vietnam even though it was assisted by the Communist regimes in China, the Soviet Union and North Korea.
And the defensive regime North Vietnam had eventually led to the cancellation of the operation in 1968.
Tom Oliver has noted that the show's story is told through real letters written back and forth by soldiers in the war and their loved ones at home. And he sees the characters as very much like people of that time.
Johnny is a young larrikin from the country who decides to go to Vietnam for an adventure, Sarah is his girlfriend at home in Australia, Andy is a private school boy from Sydney's north shore who is conscripted, and Thomas is an American marine who's following in his father's footsteps.
Tickets for Rolling Thunder Vietnam are selling fast, with only a few Premium tickets ($90.95) and A Reserve ($79.95) remaining. The other tickets are Premium Veteran Card Holders $70.75.
Albert Lin, a spoken-word poet, musician, general jack-of-all-trades, and person with a day job, is bringing his show Of Stars and Streetlights to Newcastle's The Royal Exchange on Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, at 8pm.
It's a one-man theatrical spoken-word poetry performance exploring nature, suburbia, and the mundane beauty that surrounds us, and the story of one man's journey with poetry, and all the lessons he learned along the way. Albert Lin's work focuses on love and wonder and joy, while exploring his life and emotions. He has presented his shows in many cities and regions, taking part in Poetry Sydney's 'Vessels of Love' initiative with the City of Sydney, and contributed 65 spoken poems and 4 written poems to the 2019 'Dis/location' exhibit at Monash University. He has written a poem a day since 2017. The Royal Exchange is at 34 Bolton St, Newcastle. Tickets, $20, www.trybooking.com.
HUNTER School of the Performing Arts is holding an A to Z Musical Cabaret at its Hunter Theatre in Cameron Street, Broadmeadow, to celebrate its 30 years as an artistic high school, with alumni and current students performing. The show will have audiences receiving canapés from 5.30pm, with the onstage event at 6.30pm and running until 9pm.
Tickets - Adult $39.50; Student $23.50; Family, 2 Adults and 2 Children (under 16) $98. Bookings: www.trybooking.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.