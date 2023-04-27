It's a one-man theatrical spoken-word poetry performance exploring nature, suburbia, and the mundane beauty that surrounds us, and the story of one man's journey with poetry, and all the lessons he learned along the way. Albert Lin's work focuses on love and wonder and joy, while exploring his life and emotions. He has presented his shows in many cities and regions, taking part in Poetry Sydney's 'Vessels of Love' initiative with the City of Sydney, and contributed 65 spoken poems and 4 written poems to the 2019 'Dis/location' exhibit at Monash University. He has written a poem a day since 2017. The Royal Exchange is at 34 Bolton St, Newcastle. Tickets, $20, www.trybooking.com.