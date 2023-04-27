Newcastle Herald
What's on

Rolling Thunder Vietnam is headed back to Newcastle's Civic Theatre

By Ken Longworth
April 27 2023 - 11:30am
Rolling Thunder Vietnam is returning to the Civic Theatre stage.
A MUSICAL that uses rock songs to bring out the lives and relationships of young Australian men who fought in the Vietnam War between 1955 and 1975 might seem unlikely to be a theatre hit.

