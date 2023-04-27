It's not every week two halfbacks get sin-binned in the same game, let alone spend time off the field at the same time, but it occurred in Souths' 22-20 win over Lakes.
Lions No.7 Jarom Haines was the first to go at Townson Oval for a lifting tackle late in the game, while a few minutes later Jack Kelly was marched for reasons coach Ian Bourke was still trying to understand this week.
Neither player cops a ban for the separate incidents, but they were largely reflective of a contest littered with errors and ill-discipline.
At least six players were put on report in the game, but Souths' Uiti Baker was the only one suspended, taking one match with an early plea for dangerous contact. Both coaches were less than impressed with their sides after the stop-start contest.
"It was a frustrating game, I feel sorry for those who watched it," Bourke said, echoing Andrew Ryan's comments on Sunday. "But that's how it unfolded."
The result left Lakes seventh after four games, equal on points with Souths (8th) and Central (9th), before hosting Wests on Saturday.
After a promising display against Maitland in round one, when they were overcome 38-24, they've also lost to The Entrance (34-16) but beaten Northern (24-10).
"Like others, I don't think we've played our full team yet," Bourke said. "It's been an indifferent year. We've had some really good patches."
Ryan described Souths' first five games as a "super mixed bag". They were smashed by Cessnock 52-12, but beat Central 40-22 before losses to Maitland (20-12) and The Entrance (32-22).
"We've been super patchy," he said. "We just shoot ourselves in the foot, whether it be penalties or errors. But I think we've got some footy in us. We just need to work out the best times to pull it back a bit, or rip in."
They host Kurri Saturday.
The Lions were missing regular hooker Mitch Black and outside-back Harry Van Dartel against Lakes, who were without key playmaker Dylan Phythian.
"Guys came in and got their opportunity, like Tm Christie who has come back to the club, played reserve grade and has been doing a good job there," Ryan said.
"Our reserve grade is a really good side, I feel like we've got heaps of depth.
"We just need to find some consistency in our games."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.