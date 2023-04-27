I burn with shame when I see pictures of men shackled by their necks or in leg chains. I burn with shame when I hear about all the murders and poisonings. I burn with shame over the measuring of brain volume to ascertain inferior intelligence. I burn with shame at all the children who were taken from their families, including breast-feeding babies. I burn with shame at all the white men who hunted out Aboriginal camps in order to rape women and girls. I burn with shame when these same men did not see another human being but a body part for their own sexual pleasure. I burn with shame at the widespread slavery.