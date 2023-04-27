Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes April 28 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 28 2023 - 4:30am
Shift manager Steve Lanesbury has worked at Liddell power station for 44 years. Picture by Peter Lorimer
EMPLOYMENT at Liddell power station will conclude for about 300 people on Friday, and federal energy minister Chris Bowen comes to congratulate them ('Power praise', Newcastle Herald 26/4). While they will be redeployed, is Mr Bowen able to explain where they are going to get work in their near vicinity when other power stations like Bayswater follow suit, or not his problem?

