Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Waterfront acreage with two dwellings in Lake Macquarie could break Rathmines' suburb record

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated April 27 2023 - 12:50pm, first published April 26 2023 - 12:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A RATHMINES property with two homes on four acres of private waterfront reserve is on the market and is tipped the break the suburb record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.