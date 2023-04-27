Lake Macquarie clubs square off for bragging rights

Bragging rights - and plenty of prizes - will be up for grabs this weekend as Teralba Lakesiders and Charlestown Anglers fishing clubs battle for the go-ahead win in their annual interclub challenge.
The competition, which runs from 5am Friday to 3pm Sunday, will be held for the third time and the ledger sits at one-all.
Charlestown Anglers' Troy Terrill said a healthy rivalry had ramped up since his club levelled the score last year and the banter was coming thick and fast in the lead-up this week.
"We know the guys from Teralba and they know us, so we decided to have a bit of fun, a bit of banter, between pretty much the two strongest clubs on the lake," Terrill said of the tournament's origins.
"Teralba won the first year and we won last year, so this year we're not sure how it's going to go.
"It's pretty full on and there's a lot of banter going on. We get messages from their guys and we send ones back, but it's a good comp and we're pretty keen to get one up on them.
"They were pretty dirty last year, because they won pretty well the first year, so they thought they had it in the bag again. But we came out firing and got them and we've been talking about it all year."
A southerly change and showers are set to hit on Saturday afternoon, adding to the tactical battle in preparations this week.
"Everyone's been looking at the weather," Terrill said.
"Saturday is not looking too bad in the morning, so a few of us are looking at getting up to Broughton early before the wind picks up."
Mason said Teralba were looking to their strengths inside the lake and making the most of fine weather on Friday to gain a headstart.
"There's plenty of banter and the Charlestown Anglers come out of the woodwork when they come up against us," Mason said.
"It's our biggest event of the year and it's always good.
"We're stronger in the estuary and pretty much unbeatable, but they are probably stronger than us on the outside. But we'll have a few out there as well.
"Friday looks the best fishing day by far."
Hot Tackle, who sponsor both clubs, are providing prizes for the challenge, which has a top gun award, senior and junior divisions, and biggest species categories. The top 10 points winners from each club count towards overall honours.
Mullet and tailor schools are sparking good catches of mulloway in Newcastle Harbour and Lake Macquarie, and Dan Guilfoyle from Hot Tackle, Warners Bay, has been part of the action.
Guilfoyle has received good reports of jew catches and he has had success himself fishing land-based at night in Newcastle Harbour.
"Everyone who has been coming in here has said Newcastle Harbour and the lake have been fishing well for jew," he said.
"In the harbour, that's been the main thing being caught in there, with a lot of mullet there for them to hunt. It's been the same in the lake, with big schools of bait. There's plenty of tailor in the lake as well.
"Guys are catching them mainly at night, but there's been some in the day as well."
Continuing warm waters are helping provide a broad range of species far and wide, according to Jason Nunn from Fisherman's Warehouse, Marks Point.
"We had a fish out on the shelf on Tuesday and didn't have any luck, but there were a few who did," Nunn said.
"The water temp on the shelf was 24.5 degrees and it was a beautiful blue colour, with good life out there.
"There were a few blue marlin tagged.
"Steve Thomas and his crew on Inkwazi tagged one and Ryan Faulkner on Royal Rumble, they tagged a stripe marlin and got a couple of big dolphin fish as well, about 10 kilo.
"We saw big dollies around this coil of rope on the surface but we didn't have any live bait.
"So out wide it's looking inviting for those chasing blues. And there's been good reports of dolphin fish on the FADs.
"Inshore, there's been plenty of trag off Newcastle, the bay and here, a few bonito, small reds and flathead - a real assortment coming through. There's plenty of tailor off the back of those inshore reefs as well.
"Beach wise, there's plenty of fish moving around with the mullet running. There's been a few tailor and jew. There's bream and also a few salmon just starting to turn up on our beaches.
"Luderick have been quiet but bream are making up for that.
"One of my good mates, Bob "The Bream Reaper" Mowbray, he has been doing exceptionally well and got some beautiful fish just before the weekend, up to 42cm, and he got a few more on Tuesday."
He said good kings were still in the lake, while anglers have had success chasing squid.
