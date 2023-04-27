Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Fishing & Boating

Lake Macquarie clubs square off for bragging rights

April 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FISH OF THE WEEK: Luke 'Bundy' Field wins the prize for his 96cm jew caught in Lake Macquarie off the shore on a hard body lure.
FISH OF THE WEEK: Luke 'Bundy' Field wins the prize for his 96cm jew caught in Lake Macquarie off the shore on a hard body lure.

Bragging rights - and plenty of prizes - will be up for grabs this weekend as Teralba Lakesiders and Charlestown Anglers fishing clubs battle for the go-ahead win in their annual interclub challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.