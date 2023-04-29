Esta Cottage is both the elegant holiday home of Corinne and Brad Goldsworthy and their three young sons, and a luxury holiday rental in the Hunter Valley.
The Charlestown-based couple bought the Federation circa-1910 cottage in East Branxton in late-2021. Then spent six months designing, planning, and budgeting for the work they wanted to complete, before undertaking a nine-month renovation.
For Corinne and Brad, who work together in their own business, PAIR Studio, doing architectural and product 3D visualisation and interior design, buying the cottage offered a chance to get away from their desks and screens and get their hands dirty.
"I suppose working with our architectural and other clients, we've always aspired to have our own project as well," Corinne says.
"We love design. We love houses. We love the process of renovating. We've helped a lot of our clients do that. But this was a chance to do a project of our own and make it really special."
The brief for the holiday property was an open-ended one. Ideally, it would be in the Hunter Valley region, somewhere they could retire when they were older, and a house that had "something special or unique" about it that they "could enhance and make their own".
After many hours spent trawling realty and property sites, Corinne says they got lucky and "made the right phone call to the right person on the right day" securing a private inspection before the cottage was listed for sale.
"We got as far as the entry hallway and saw the original French doors, the high ceilings, and the Federation character of the cottage, and fell in love with it immediately. We placed an offer, and it was ours the next day."
The previous owners had beautifully renovated the cottage just eight years prior, adding the living, dining, and kitchen zone at the back, so the changes to the house, were "largely cosmetic". This included painting the interior and exterior, creating new internal linings, restoring an original fireplace in one of the bedrooms, and adding one to the living room.
"We brightened and lightened everything up by painting everything in a calming off-white/ warm white colour."
The north-facing backyard, however, which consisted of a vacant block at the rear, was "a blank canvas". The couple designed the layout of the backyard, including the addition of an in-ground heated pool, pergola, and firepit.
"It was about creating spaces that provide a mixture of shade and sun and opportunities to sit in the garden and opportunities to gather together around the pool."
They also did all the landscaping and planting themselves.
"We got lots of olives and lavender species and Mediterranean citrus trees, and some gorgeous flowering feature trees in the backyard. We're excited to see how the deciduous trees change through the seasons."
They named the cottage, Esta, because it is a "beautiful, classic feminine name with a modern twist", just like the cottage. It was also a popular name (albeit spelt differently) in the era the house was built.
The four-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom cottage, which sleeps eight, is decorated in a "modern country style with a fresh and warm, inviting interior" and feels minimalist but comfortable.
The couple has styled the house with clean-line contemporary furniture pieces that complement the house's original Federation character and have added lots of "natural finishes and soft textures, with tranquil neutral tones used throughout" the space.
Corinne and Brad love hosting people at Esta Cottage in their spare time.
"We have all-day barbecues and lots of friends and family over. So, to have created Esta Cottage was a chance for us to do that on another level for ourselves - but also for our guests as well."
Esta Cottage welcomed its first guests in March. Corinne notes that while the house is in the suburbs of East Branxton, around a 50-minute drive from Newcastle, it still has a sense of "being far away".
"It's like you're in the country. There's a lot of rural and semi-rural agricultural land around the area and you get vistas of the Brokenback mountain range in that whole area. It's so quiet and peaceful out there."
