International opera star Deborah Humble to perform in city as part of Newcastle Youth Orchestra 10th anniversary celebrations

By Michael Byrne
April 29 2023 - 7:00am
Deborah Humble will perform in the city as part of Newcastle Youth Orchestra's 10th anniversary. Pictures: Rachel Calvo Photos
It is confounding to discover that Deborah Humble, an internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano, an opera singer whose remarkable talents are in demand throughout the world, would prefer to talk about the young musicians of Newcastle.

