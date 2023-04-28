It is confounding to discover that Deborah Humble, an internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano, an opera singer whose remarkable talents are in demand throughout the world, would prefer to talk about the young musicians of Newcastle.
On the first weekend in May, when Humble performs a series of concerts at the Newcastle Conservatorium to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Newcastle Youth Orchestra, her appearance will underline the importance she places on fostering young talent and inspiring the next generation of orchestral maestros.
It's not as if Humble's diary isn't full enough already. When I recently asked her if returning to Newcastle would offer her respite from her relentless performance schedule, I was politely reminded that Humble doesn't exactly take breaks these days. When your reputation for intricately conceived and flawlessly executed operatic performances is as established as hers, there's rarely such a thing as a quiet weekend.
"I have six concerts to perform in over the month of May," Humble says.
"But it will be nice to be home for a couple of days before that. I've grown very fond of Newcastle. One of the things I have been really impressed with since coming here is the music scene. There's a high volume of quality music being made in Newcastle."
If there was ever any doubt about that claim, or the idea that this city is a uniquely fertile soil in which fledgling talents blossom into musical successes, then join Humble and spend a weekend with the Newcastle Youth Orchestra.
Under the artistic directorship of Ian Cook, whose commitment to the development of his musicians is almost without peer, this ensemble has become an integral thread in the cultural fabric of Newcastle. In a way that symbolises Cook's dedication and the talents invested in the orchestra itself, it's easy to forget that some of these musicians are still in high school. Many of them, despite their impressive levels of professionalism and maturity, are just starting their musical journeys.
Perhaps it is for this reason that Humble is so passionate about educative advancement in the operatic arts. While she acknowledges that talent will always be an essential attribute for a budding performer, the timely availability of tutelage is indispensable.
"I think a singer has to have an innate talent to begin with. But it's also about finding that talent and nurturing it and applying the discipline that's required to make a career out of it," Humble says.
"It's actually a combination of innate ability, discipline, good luck and opportunity. I've always said that success, in a lot of cases, is just preparation meeting that opportunity."
"I think that for the next generation of music lovers, as well as singers, principals and orchestral artists, it's important that their education begins when they are very young. This education either starts at school, where we all know it can sometimes suffer, or it happens within community groups such as the Newcastle Youth Orchestra.
"It is in groups like that that they can be mentored by professionals in the field and people who are older and further along their professional paths. They can me mentored and taught and hopefully instilled with a love of learning and of music for the rest of their lives," she says.
As a prismatic virtuoso of the Mezzo repertoire, a recipient of the Dame Joan Sutherland Scholarship and a Principal Artist at Opera Australia, you could say that Deborah Humble has achieved enough to be anointed as an inspiration. But Humble might not agree. After spending almost three decades employed by the most exclusive opera companies in the world, it is not only the iconic operatic roles that she now covets.
As much as she talks about and reflects on the importance of mentorship and education, Humble plays an integral role in the development of upcoming performers. Better than following in her footsteps, her devotees now have an opportunity to walk alongside her.
"I've started to become more involved with young singers in particular," Humble says. "I think that in Australia, young musicians do not get the opportunity to see the great masters of the craft as do people in other parts of the world. Given that I was privileged enough to go to Europe and learn from some of the best coaches, singers and singing teachers in the industry, I feel that I have an obligation to the next generation of Australian singers."
The irony here, of course, is that Deborah Humble is a master herself. And at the Conservatorium next weekend, local concert musicians will not just see her perform, they will share the stage with her.
At the Newcastle University Conservatorium, in the Harold Lobb Concert Hall next Saturday night and again on Sunday afternoon, the Newcastle Youth Orchestra will perform a suite of pieces to be conducted by Cook, accompanied by Deborah Humble and highlighted by the Babe Symphony by French composer Saint-Saens.
The Saturday gala dinner performance and the public concert on Sunday will each commemorate a decade of musical endeavour, a commitment that has evolved into a deeper local understanding and appreciation of the orchestral artform. It has enriched the artistic life of the city as much as it has its musicians.
"Not everyone in the Newcastle Youth Orchestra will make a career out of music," Humble says.
"But they will all have a greater understanding of orchestral music and it will contribute to their own life in that way."
