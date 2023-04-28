There were, however, some negatives. I thought the NBN presenters were wrong to conduct interviews whilst the Master of Ceremonies was speaking, talking during the wreath laying and at the tail of the service. Consequently we were deprived of information. I was also disappointed to hear the name of a commercial enterprise, a nearby hotel, being read as a wreath layer, quickly followed by a statement that commercial donations are necessary to fund the ceremony. I find that hard to believe. Finally, there were some gentlemen filmed walking around at Fort Scratchley while the male church leader was doing his prayer. Perhaps the camera crew could have avoided panning in that direction at that time? Apart from that whinge, well done Newcastle.