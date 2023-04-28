Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Letters

Letters and short takes April 29 2023

By Letters to the Editor
April 29 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Anzac Day dawn service at Nobbys. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
The Anzac Day dawn service at Nobbys. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

It makes you a proud Novocastrian when you witness the awesome crowd of between 45,000 and 50,000 people attend the dawn service. For our business at the Queens Wharf Hotel we are proud to say everyone behaved themselves with no incidents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.